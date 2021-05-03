The Shocking Involvement of Vols HC’s Former NFL Draft

With Josh Heupel coaching in Knoxville for months, it’s easy to forget Jeremy Pruitt’s fall from Rocky Top earlier this year. Pruitt, who was fired for possible recruitment violations, was 16-19 in three seasons with football in Tennessee.

While several players from Pruitt’s recruiting classes have switched from UT, we still don’t know what to make of the allegations that led to him being fired. After his discharge from the Tennessee football program, Pruitt joined the New York Giants in the NFL as a defensive assistant.

The former SEC coach is already being referred to as a renowned member of Big Blue’s coaching staff. After exchanging first-round picks with the Chicago Bears, the G-Men set Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney No. 20 overall on.

Toney’s capabilities will come as no surprise to Tennessee football fans. He achieved eight receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown in Florida’s 31-19 win at Neyland Stadium against the Vols in 2020.

The Giants who chose Toney in the first round wasn’t necessarily surprising, but could be one of their reasons for the decision. When asked about the kind of person they selected in Toney, Giant’s head coach Joe Judge referred to Pruitt as a source of trusted knowledge. Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton shared the following on Twitter.

Joe Judge on Kadarius Toney and Injury / Off-Season Questions: “The skill and the person have to be right.” Says the Giants screened Toney all the way back to high school – he was recruited by Jeremy Pruitt, now a senior assistant at NYG.

Judge says he’s “very special” who fits here – Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 30, 2021

While the Giants chose Toney not just because Pruitt said he had good character, it’s interesting to see his name mentioned. Given Pruitt’s newfound reputation in recruiting high school students, one connected with his former high school coach last week, this also seems a bit ironic.

But what does it matter at the same time? Tennessee football and Pruitt are a thing of the past. Everyone should just go their own way, right? Well, that was before Trey Smith, UT’s highest-ranked NFL prospect with a second / third round draft grade, started dropping on day two.

As picks, rounds and attacking guards flew off the board with seemingly inferior skills, football fans began to wonder what was going on. Attention was drawn to Smith’s medical history, including blood clots in his lungs as of 2018.

But Smith was an All-SEC guard in 2019 and an FWAA All-American last season. Many expected the Giants, a team with striking needs in the domestic attack line, to view Smith as a valuable prospect in the later rounds. However, New York never mentioned his name. That’s when Stapleton shared another kind reminder.

Giants not only have Jeremy Pruitt on Joe Judge’s staff, but Craig Fitzgerald is the Giants’ director of strength and performance. Both were with Trey Smith throughout the ordeal. So their information will be top class. https://t.co/M0P7ePlMWv – Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 1, 2021

If the Giants are willing to take Pruitt’s word for it in Toney’s character assessment, from high school, why couldn’t they take his word on Smith’s career potential? Without achieving or assuming too much, doesn’t that seem a bit ridiculous?

It’s also important to note that Craig Fitzgerald, who was Tennessee Football’s lead strength and conditioning coach from 2018-2019, would have all the details about Smith’s medical history. He was there when Smith worked out a medical plan to play, a plan that hasn’t failed him ever since.

Perhaps the silence of Smith’s two former coaches was deafening in Big Blue’s war room. Perhaps New York GM Dave Gettleman ruled that Smith was beyond words. Maybe, despite playing back-to-back All-SEC seasons, Smith’s medications really are that bad. We don’t know, but it’s a really interesting situation that no one could have expected to enter this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs ended Smith’s unfortunate sixth round slide and selected the former Tennessee offensive lineman with overall pick # 226. After winning the 2020 AFC Championship and earning a trip to Super Bowl LV, KC’s O line fell apart in the biggest game of the year. Now they add a hungry attacking lineman with a chip on his shoulder.

Smith becomes the first Tennessee footballer to join KC via the NFL Draft since Khalil McKenzie in 2018. The franchise also selected Vols guard Zach Fulton in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Given the success of former Vols Eric Berry and Dustin Colquitt at the Chiefs organization, it’s nice to see another UT fan favorite back in Kansas City.