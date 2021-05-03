USHL hockey: Rebound complete as Force advances in Cup playoffs

KEARNEY, Nebraska A team 74 seconds from the end of the season continues in the USHL Clark Cup Playoffs.

Fargo, who won an overtime thriller to stay alive on Saturday night, closed out Tri-City during the last 2-1 / 2 bouts on Sunday, beating the Storm 3-2 for their Western Conference best-of-three semifinals series 2 -1 to win.

Tri-City scored goals around a goal from Tristan Broz of the Force, assisted by one of Saturday night’s heroes, Aaron Huglen, to lead 2-1 after one goal.

But the Force’s Mason Salquist leveled the game on the power play at 6:05 of the second on an assist from Matthew Crasa., And Fargo’s Jeremy Davidson scored the match winner three minutes later on an assist from Bear Hughes.

Force goalkeeper Brennan Boynton was solid, despite Fargo being outshot 38-22. Boynton stopped 36 shots.

The game was a turnaround from the first two. Fargo was 1-of-10 on his power play chances in the first two games, while Tri-City hooked up with 4-of-5 power plays. The Force, about to be eliminated, was saved on Saturday when Huglen equalized the game at 6:46 PM of the third and Cody Monds just won it after three minutes in OT.

On Sunday, the Force scored on one of two substitutions, killing all four Tri-City perks.

The Force will play against Sioux City in the conference final. Dates and times have not been released.