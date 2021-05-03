Spirit of Ping-Pong Diplomacy lives on

Three American citizens involved in table tennis diplomacy 50 years ago discussed the importance of the games then and now, while expressing optimism about China-US relations.

Judy Hoarfrost was 15 years old and had to ask her parents’ permission to travel to China when her American table tennis team was invited for a visit in April 1971.

The Chinese players “were vastly superior to me,” she said. “They called the competitions ‘friendship first, competition second’, and that’s what we experienced over and over again when we were in China. It was warm hospitality and a wonderful experience,” she said during a webinar hosted by the National Committee on China. US. -China Relations (NCUSCR) on Wednesdays.

Rhyme’s memorable moments included visits to the Great Wall, the Forbidden City and other important cultural and historical sites; watch the ballet The Red Detachment of Women; and playing games in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, winning three of the four games.

But she said her most memorable occasion was meeting with then Prime Minister Zhou Enlai at the Great Hall of the People.

“Just the experience of looking at Zhou in person. He looked me in the eye and shook my hand. That photo was circulated around the world by The Associated Press, which I only knew when we left China eight days later.” Ripe said.

She recalled Zhou saying the US team had opened a new page in relations between the two peoples.

“He said it right there, the meaning of our trip to China,” she said.

Rijp said the first Chinese song she heard crossing the border bridge was The East Is Red.

“Eventually I got to know the lyrics to that song, and 25 years later I sang it on our 25th anniversary trip to China when we were doing karaoke, which surprised all the Chinese,” she said.

Doug Spelman, a retired foreign service officer and academic who served as an interpreter for the Chinese team, said he was affected by two aspects of the Chinese table tennis players’ visit to the US.

“The meeting with (then US President Richard) Nixon at the Rose Garden was important. It was made clear that the ping-pong players were heavy political messages,” Spelman said.

The other thing was the way the Chinese table tennis players were welcomed to the United States.

“It happened after many years of bitterness and confrontation between the two countries. I was struck by the large crowds at the exhibition competitions that came out, and how a few people on the street were quoted by the newspapers about how happy they were that the Chinese were here. and hopefully this will bring peace between our two people. I think those two sides have understood the meaning and significance of the journey, “Spelman said.

Jan Berris, vice president of the NCUSCR who accompanied the Chinese table tennis delegation on its travels in the US, said the host organization had purposely set the ticket price for matches at a few dollars to allow Americans of all walks of life to participate.

Berris said “friendship first, competition second” became the passwords of the Chinese team on its trip to the US. American table tennis players and many in the media have learned that phrase in Chinese. To embody that spirit, the more superior Chinese players allowed the American players to win some matches in turn.

There was a lot of warmth on the American side, Berris said.

“I was surprised by how invariably the question was asked of all players, ‘What surprised you the most about being in the United States?’ The answer was invariably the hospitality and the warmth of the friendship of the American people. ”

At first, Berris thought it was a political and diplomatic response.

“But as the trip progressed, I would give the same answer not only in big cities like Detroit but also in rural areas. What surprised me the most was how warm, welcoming and curious the Americans were about the team and about China.” and it was very heartening to see that. “

Despite the current chill in the Chinese-American relationship, both Berris and Hoarfrost said sports exchanges continue between the two countries, with Americans running sports camps in China and Chinese coming to the US to be trained in different camps.

“If you look at the relations at the Beijing-Washington level, they are pretty awful. But if you go to the sub-national level, we still see, despite the problems at the top and admittedly, it’s not rosy at all, but there is an interest to continue to be engaged, especially among people in the same profession, be it sports, agriculture or whatever. There is a desire to share and learn, “said Berris.

[email protected]







