Portland Thorns settle for an up-and-down draw to Houston Dash, look ahead to the NWSL Challenge Cup final

Getting a result against Houston Dash actually didn’t matter for the Portland Thorns, but with the NWSL regular season starting in two weeks, at least the Thorns found some things to work on.

The Thorns took to the Dash 1-1 Sunday at BBVA Compass Stadium in their final group match of the NWSL Challenge Cup, for which the Thorns have already secured a spot in the championship. The up-and-down draw to the Dash didn’t change Thorns’ top spot in the Challenge Cup standings.

We knew we were hosting the final, of course, but we know we need to keep making progress in terms of performance, said defender Becky Sauerbrunn. Against a Houston team that played very well over the past year, we knew it was going to be a challenge and a great opportunity to see things that we can support in the future.

Shea Groom put the Dash ahead in first half injury time.

Racing on the left flank, Veronica Latsko let a pass from Rachel Daly roll through her legs and upfield, allowing Latsko to run on it and hit the one-off cross into the penalty area. Thorns defender Kelli Hubly only blocked it as far as Groom, who fired into the top corner of the post.

Christine Sinclair equalized in the 77th minute. Simone Charley dabbled a pass from Hubly and ran for it, continuing her run in the box. From there, Charley sent a low, jumping cross into the box and a late arriving Sinclair coolly tapped the first post.

Many teams in this league are leaving the PK spot with breaks like that, and it was a great run from Simone, Sinclair said. I just knew I had to get there. I didn’t hit in the cleanest but it went in the corner so I’ll take it.

The Thorns dominated possession both before and after Dashs’ goal, but looked aimless at times and were unable to create clear chances until the tide turned in the second half.

Crystal Dunn nearly scored a golazo in the 25th minute. At a close angle, Dunn received the ball and took a deft touch to bypass the Dashs Nichelle Prince before launching a missile from well outside the box. Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell did well to dive and push the ball wide.

In the 60th minute, Dunn and the Thorns missed again. Dunn danced through the box to find an opening and haggled a cross to Simone Charley, who nodded his head to the far post, giving Campbell a dive block.

Meghan Klingenberg tried her luck from a distance in the 70th minute by firing a bang from the top of the box, but it just went over the bar.

I think it was really an up and down game, Sauerbrunn said. We probably had most of the second half in our hands and were driving on the energy. They are just an extremely dangerous side, especially in menopause.

While Sunday’s game didn’t affect the Challenge Cup standings, coach Mark Parsons kept almost the same starting line-up as the one who beat OL Reign in their previous game. The only substitution was Tyler Lussi who started in place of Charley, who was a substitute in the second half.

The Thorns are scheduled to host Gotham FC Saturday in Providence Park in the Challenge Cup Final, but the NWSL could reportedly move it if Gov. Kate Brown will not grant an exemption to allow more fans in the stands.

Fingers crossed, see you next week in Portland, Parsons told media.

The Thorns and Timbers have welcomed at least 15% capacity in Providence Park for games since early April, but as of Friday, Brown moved Multnomah County to the extreme risk category, which limits outdoor events to 100 people regardless of capacity.

NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird has sent a letter requesting that the Thorns be allowed to return to 15% capacity for the Challenge Cup final. That would allow about 3,800 fans.

Our medical protocols are robust and all appropriate precautions are taken every time our players take the field for training and competition, Baird wrote. We were confident that the thorns can safely house fans and hope you will consider our request.

The Challenge Cup, which members of the league have unofficially called the Chaos Cup, is a new tournament that precedes the regular season, which starts on May 15.

During last year’s pandemic, the Challenge Cup was created as an alternative to a normal season, but became a surprise hit with fans and sponsors, prompting the NWSL to bring it back in 2021, despite a regular season as well. returns.

In this year’s edition, the Challenge Cup splits the NWSLs 10 teams into East and West divisions, where all teams play against each other once.

The Thorns won the West a week and a half ago by beating OL Reign and going three-for-three, making Sunday’s game against the Dash insignificant. Gotham FC, previously known as Sky Blue FC, reached the East earlier on Sunday.

Following the NWSL Challenge Cup next weekend, the Thorns will begin their regular season on May 16 when they host the Chicago Red Stars.

– Caitlin Murray for The Oregonian / OregonLive

Twitter: @caitlinmurr