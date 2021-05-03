CA is pushing for donations to combat the COVID-19 crisis in India





Cricket Australia has matched Pat Cummins and Brett Lee’s respective donations to the unfolding COVID-19 crisis in India, as the governing body announced on Monday that it is partnering with UNICEF. Together with the Australian Cricketers’ Association, CA is encouraging Australians to donate to UNICEF’s COVID-19 Crisis Appeal as the Indian health system grapples with the highest daily case study in any country since the start of the global pandemic. Donations will be used to provide oxygen to critically ill patients, provide testing equipment in affected regions, and support the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines. Click here to donate to UNICEF’s COVID-19 Crisis Appeal CA made an initial donation of A $ 50,000, which matches similar contributions from Cummins and Lee last week, amid an appeal to Australians to give generously as well. Cummins and Lee are among a nearly 40-strong Australian contingent currently in India for the ongoing Indian Premier League, played in a bio-secured bubble. “Australians and Indians have a special bond and for many our mutual love of cricket is central to that friendship,” said Nick Hockley, CA interim president. “We were all deeply moved by the feelings and donations that Pat Cummins and Brett Lee have expressed over the past week. “In that same vein, we are proud to partner with UNICEF Australia to raise funds that will help the people of India by supplying the health system with much needed oxygen, testing equipment and vaccines.” It comes when the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore revealed they would be wearing blue jerseys, designed to resemble personal protective equipment, in one of their upcoming IPL games in tribute to primary care health workers. The shirts feature COVID-19 safety messages encouraging people to wear masks, with the autographed jerseys later being auctioned off to raise money for oxygen support. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was hospitalized by the virus last month, donated 10 million rupees (about A $ 173,000) to a fundraising campaign last week, while batsman Shikhar Dhawan pledged 20 lakh (A $ 35,000), as well as a possible future individual prize money. “We are in unprecedented times right now, and it is the need of the hour that we do everything we can to help each other,” Dhawan said in a tweet. The death toll in India from the virus has surpassed 200,000 as it continues to set stark new records for new daily case numbers. On Saturday, that number was more than 400,000. Sick patients are being sent away from hospitals and oxygen bottles are running low in a devastating second wave that has left Australia interrupting all flights from the country until May 15 at the earliest. Click here to donate to UNICEF’s COVID-19 Crisis Appeal

