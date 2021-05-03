Pacific Men’s Tennis Records Historic win over Whitman





The Pacific University men’s tennis team ended a 36-year loss streak on Saturday by beating Whitman College 6-3 in Forest Grove. The same teams also faced each other in a non-conference game on Sunday, with the Boxers winning 6-3 by the same margin. Pacific was able to take the lead early when they claimed 2 points in the doubles. Rayden Murata and Reyn Miyagawa got away with the first run at # 2 in the doubles with an 8-3 win. Joey Hu and Koby Murata were able to follow the game plan, claiming an 8-0 win over # 3 in doubles. Quentin Gonzalez was able to play singles with a match that took 3 sets to decide the final 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 win for the Boxers. Reyn Miyagawa was able to claim victory at # 2 singles after a 6-0, 6-2 win. Sean Murphy was able to capture the deciding point of the game after a second set win in a tiebreaker 6-4, 7-6 (5). Joey Hu was able to claim another point for the Boxers after a 6-2, 6-1 win. The Boxers were able to record history with Saturday’s win, ending the 36-year-old lost streak against the Blues. Trainer Pete Yellico said after the win, “I’m so happy for our boys to have fought through a tough game and secured victory. Whitman has been the team to beat for so long and I’m so proud and excited to finally have a win over them. achieve. to Sean Murphy in the end he came out well for clinching. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and every game today was tough. The men fought hard from the first to the last point. All the hard work put into practice has paid off. Whitman played a great game and season. We look forward to seeing them again in the conference tournament. “ The Boxers then play in the NWC tournament against Whitman on May 7th at 6pm with the winner advancing to the final.

