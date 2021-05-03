Iowa Hockey Gets Revenge in NCAA Tournament, Advances to Final Four





After being swept by Northwestern during the regular season, the Hawkeyes entered the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Hannah Kinson Iowa goalkeeper Grace McGuire practices for the semi-finals of the Big Ten hockey tournament against No. 1 Michigan on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Wolverines 0-2. Michigan will play in the championships against No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday.

Winning is something Iowa hockey has gotten used to all season, but Northwestern was a team that Iowa couldn’t get the better of during the regular season. That all changed in North Carolina on Sunday, when the Hawkeyes drove the Wildcats out of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-1 victory. Reaching their first Final Four since 2008 and 12th in program history was exciting for the team, but getting revenge against Northwestern was even more fun. It’s hard to beat a team three times, and I think Northwestern had that pressure on them, said Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci. We have finally drawn up a full game plan against them. It was a more open game than usual for Iowa, with 31 shots between the two sides. Both teams created quality opportunities all around and Northwestern appeared to score multiple times, but junior goalkeeper Grace McGuire came up with many big saves. Her mid-fourth-quarter rescue to deny Northwestern’s Ana Garcia was huge in keeping the lead in Iowa. McGuires’ eight saves were a career high and huge to get Iowa over the hump and into the next round. RELATED:Hockey in Iowa watches its first Final Four appearance since 2008 She’s a gamer, and she showed up in some of the biggest games, Cellucci said. She made some multi-save situations early in the first half, and that set the tone for her. Although Iowa gave up more chances than usual, the attack caused a lot. Iowa had 18 shots that day and sent seven on target. The Hawkeyes got off to a fast start thanks to a smooth finish from Ciara Smith within seven minutes. Smith’s goal was her first of the season and a huge boost to the confidence of the team. Northwestern forward Bente Beckers reacted minutes later, scoring her fourth goal of the season at Iowa. Senior forward Maddy Murphy reacted quickly for the Hawkeyes. She scored her fourth of the season on an unassisted goal that gave Iowa a huge 2-1 lead at half time. The goal was her eighth of the season. The Hawkeyes came out strong in the second half and were quickly rewarded for their strong start. Murphy and senior midfielder Ellie Holley combined to help Lokke Stribos out of a penalty corner and extend the lead to two goals. After missing Iowa’s last game due to a non-COVID-19 related illness, Murphy’s presence in the line-up was a welcome addition. She’s important in every way, Cellucci said. It’s hard for us to play without Maddy Murphy, so we were glad she was back. Iowa held its own in the second half. Even after Northwestern retired its goalkeeper late in the fourth quarter, Iowa held on to the 3-1 lead to advance to the first Final Four since 2008. Iowa will play No. 1 in North Carolina in the Final Four on Friday. The two sides last met in last year’s NCAA tournament in the quarter-finals. North Carolina took the 1-0 victory over the Hawkeyes in that game.







