Commonwealth Games Australia lists the athlete support program as Breakthrough2022

Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) has rebranded its athlete support program to a total of 2 million Aus (1.1 million / $ 1.5 million / 1.3 million) – Breakthrough in 2022 as countdown continues to Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games .

Breakthrough2022 funding aims to directly help athletes with financial support for their preparations for the 2022 Games in Birmingham.

Athletes can receive up to Aus $ 8,000 (4,500 / $ 6,100 / / 5,100) for their training and competition, including international or domestic travel and medical support.

To ensure an easy distribution of funds to athletes, Commonwealth Games Australia is partnering with the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), which will manage the Breakthrough2022 program.

This is in addition to the Aus $ 14 million (8 million / $ 11 million // 9 million) in direct sports grants that the AIS already provides each year through its dAIS program.

Three rounds of Breakthrough2022 funding will be available between now and the Birmingham 2022 Games, with national sports organizations nominating athletes for funding based on their medal odds.

The Breakthrough2022 program is part of the Aus $ 13 million (7.3 million / $ 10 million / 8.3 million) funding package announced by Commonwealth Games Australia in April 2019 to help prepare for Birmingham.

The funding is a direct legacy of hosting the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The legacy of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games helped fund athletes ahead of next year’s Games in Birmingham through a program now known as Breakthrough2022 Getty Images

The first phase of the program raised Aus $ 4.155 million (2.2 million / $ 3 million / 2.5 million) in project funding for Birmingham 2022 sport for projects in 2019 and 2020 targeting pre-elite athletes who had their sights set at the 2022 Games.

A further Aus $ 240,000 (134,000 / $ 185,000 / 154,000) was delivered to T20 cricket, beach volleyball and women’s para table tennis when these sports were added to the Games program in August 2019.

In addition, Aus was provided $ 25,000 (14,000 / $ 19,000 / 16,000) for the 2019 and 2020 Kurt Fearnley Scholarships in partnership with the Carbine Club of New South Wales (NSW) in a program managed by the NSW Institute of Sport.

CGA’s chief executive Craig Phillips thanked the AIS for their continued support to the Australian Commonwealth Games team, saying that funding athletes directly was an important part of the strategy for achieving overall team success in Birmingham.

“Our goals are for Australia to maintain its status as the number one nation in the Commonwealth, both in gold and in aggregate medals,” said Phillips.

“In addition, the 2022 team wants to increase the number of sports that achieve a podium performance.

“Lofty goals as the Games will take place at the home of arch-rival England, but we are ready for battle and the Breakthrough2022 program will help us achieve those goals.”

Australia led the Gold Coast medals with 198 medals, including 80 gold, well ahead of England with 135 medals and 45 gold.

Four years earlier, England had won 174 medals in Glasgow, including 58 gold medals ahead of Australia’s 137 medals and 49 gold medals.

Between 1996 and 2018, CGA provided more than Aus $ 43 million (24 million / $ 33 million / 27.5 million) to its members and athletes.

Funding has come entirely from income from investments in the Australian Commonwealth Games Foundation, the sale of sponsorship rights and fundraising activities and has been boosted by legacies from hosting Home Games in Melbourne in 2006 and the Gold Coast in 2018.

Commonwealth Games Australia plans to send one of the largest teams to participate in an away campaign featuring more than 400 athletes in 19 sports.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8.