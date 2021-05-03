Covid-19: Cricket Australia donates $ 50,000 to help India fight pandemic





Australian Cricket supports the India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, in which Cricket Australia, the Australian Cricketers’ Association and UNICEF Australia work together to raise much-needed funds. Australian Cricket is deeply saddened by the devastation caused by this second wave of coronavirus that hit India, a country with which Australians share a strong friendship and bond. UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal purchases and installs hospital oxygen generating plants to treat critically ill patients, provides testing equipment in severely affected districts and supports the acceleration of the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations. Cricket Australia will make an initial donation of $ 50,000, encouraging Australians everywhere to give generously at this critical moment in India’s COVID-19 response. “Australians and Indians have a special bond and for many our mutual love of cricket is central to that friendship. It was disturbing and sad to hear that so many of our Indian sisters and brothers are suffering during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and our hearts go out to all who are affected, ” Nick Hockley, Interim CEO of Cricket Australia said in an official statement. “We were all deeply moved by the feelings and donations that Pat Cummins and Brett Lee have given over the past week. In that same spirit, we are proud to partner with UNICEF Australia to raise funds that will help the people of India through the health system with much needed oxygen, testing equipment and vaccines, ”he added.

Previously, Pat Cummins and Brett Lee had also donated their share to help India fight the pandemic. Tony Stuart, the CEO of UNICEF Australia, welcomed the partnership with Australian Cricket and said he was pleased that a great sport like cricket and its players, who have a long relationship with India and its people, have seen this urgent need to take action now. come, acknowledged. “We know that sport has the power to bring people together and there has never been a more important moment,” said Stuart. “UNICEF has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and as the world’s largest children’s charity, we know the devastating and lifelong consequences this emergency will have, especially for children and young people,” he added. The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped India, with the country reporting more than 3,000,000 new cases every day. This is the most reported number of cases since the pandemic broke out in 2020.



