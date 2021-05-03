The Battlefield tennis community wants change, aims to increase security

Ascity officials and police continue to tackle crime in Jackson, a tennis community looking for changes on and off the courts.

The Battlefield Tennis Community Association, which has both adult and youth teams playing at the Dorothy Vest Tennis Center in Battlefield Park, felt it was time to tackle crime issues afterThe body of 18-year-old Jeffery Downs Jr. was found in the parkin March.

Even before Downs’ death, other tennis teams seemed hesitant to play in the park due to various safety concerns., said VaneccaGreen, a captain of the Battlefield Tennis Community Association.

Green and other Battlefield tennis community members say they have not experienced any crime while playing tennis or spending time in the park. Instead, they usually hear about it through new coverage, which they believe plays a role in others’ opinions that the area is unsafe.

Juliet Parker, who started playing tennis in 2017 when she first moved to Mississippi, said she is excited to see the tennis community at work addressing the issues, such as installing more LED lights in the park. facility manager LaPeriall Jones said she hopes to keep people from hanging out in the dark.

“Everyone is just trying to do their part to bring hope to a place that seems visibly hopeless,” said Parker. “When I say it visibly, I mean that we all get our opinions based on what we watch on TV, and we think we know what happens based on what we watch.”

Greens said she convened city officials, including Ward 7 Counselor Virgi Lindsay, members of the City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation and the Jackson Police Department on April 14 to initiate the change process.

“I am hopeful,” said Green of efforts to address the crime issues. “We are working together. We are reaching out to the community with stakeholders to come on board to engage in more activities.”

Efforts to get more people into the park include installing a splash pad, which the Parks and Recreation Department has been approved to build, Green said.

Green also works to connect with others who enjoy sports such as golf and football, not just tennis. Her plan includes starting a Friends of Battlefield organization that anyone who wants to spend time in the park and feel safe with.

With all the people on board, I’m just going to try and keep it going, Green said. Reach out to the community, talk to different people, people with money who can help invest in it, and just do more and more activities in the park. (That) will really lift the image and change the perception.

Parker, who also attended the meeting, said while efforts are focused on making the park safe, not just closing the park off. Rather, it’s about giving the community an area to be proud of, she said.

With efforts to get more people to the park, the Battlefield tennis community is also looking to start programs to connect with children, parents, and people in the neighborhood.

One program that Jones wants to start at the tennis center is a parent workshop that parents stop by when their children are playing tennis. The workshop would be a way to support parents with classes focused on topics such as finances or supporting teenagers.

Parker added her husband and his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, is working to start a mentorship for boys in the community or anyone who wants to join.

Green said she hopes the April meeting will be the start of recurring monthly gatherings between the tennis community, the community living next to the park, and city officials.

“It’s really up to us who are creating community organizations to hold these officials accountable to these residents,” said Parker.

More efforts are already underway to make the park safe and expand its impact, and Green adds that she wants to connect with celebrities to host events and shine a light on tennis.

