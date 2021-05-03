Skarupa’s determination pays off in hockey gold medal | Nvdaily

ERASE BROOK With the Olympics only taking place every four years, Haley Skarupa had every reason to consider walking away from her ice hockey career when she was cut from the US Olympic team in April 2017 at the age of 22.

But Skarupa said, “Use challenges and setbacks as opportunities” when she addressed the 650 people at the Frederick County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning, using her disappointment to experience moments she will never forget.

Now 27 and still an active hockey player, Skarupa, born in Rockville, Maryland, 75 miles from Winchester, spoke those words to attendees at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast.

Less than a year after it looked like she wouldn’t be attending the Olympics, Skarupa celebrated it with a gold medal in South Korea.

“When I got cut I learned a lot about myself and how to get better after a setback,” Skarupa also told the audience.

At Boston College, from 2012-16, Skarupa had 244 points (115 points, 129 assists) to come second in the school’s history, and from 2015-17, she played on three US teams that won world championships.

After taking some time off after being dropped, she resumed her career in the National Women’s Hockey League, eventually making the final Olympic selection in December 2017. Skarupa went on to play in all five Olympics, culminating in a 3 -2 shootout wins Canada in gold medal game.

“Nothing compares to the Olympic stage,” Skarupa said in an interview Saturday morning before the Sports Breakfast. “Once you go to the Olympics and you are in the village, on the Olympic ice, it is such a different stage. You can feel the magnitude of it.

“It’s just a great, great opportunity to be part of that team. It’s such an honor to represent your country at the Olympic level. The level of preparation and everything that goes into it has clearly been raised, and I have “No regrets. Our team has sacrificed a lot, and it was an incredible experience to share with my teammates, friends and family.”

The opening ceremony caught Skarupa.

“I grew up watching the Olympics, winter and summer, and that’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing at the opening ceremony at the Olympics,” said Skarupa. “To do that with all the other athletes, not just the hockey players, from all countries, was something that really touched me.

And it was memorable meeting all those different athletes in the village during that whole time. Hockey players, non hockey players, USA, not USA, everywhere, it was really cool to meet those people because you don’t get that very often. We were able to snowboard with a bronze medalist snowboarder in Korea when we were there after we won. It’s just those kinds of experiences that I’ll remember. “

Skarupa played in the NWHL for another year after the Olympics, but she noted that it’s not a competition that pays enough for players to do it full-time. (The main job for Skarupa, who lives in Boston, is now working in business development for Klaviyo, an e-commerce, email marketing, and SMS marketing company.)

But Skarupa is trying to do what it can to make that happen for women’s hockey in the future through the Professional Womens Hockey Players Association. The PWHPA hosts weekend events throughout the year to showcase women’s hockey and hopefully create a sustainable professional women’s league.

“Its purpose is to eventually turn into a league that partners with the NHL, or simply a platform where women can play professional hockey as a full-time job,” said Skarupa. “All players are on the same page about that, so we made this with Canadian, American and European players.

“We’re taking steps in the right direction. We played at Madison Square Garden on NBC Sports and NHL Network this year, we played at the United Center in Chicago, and that was on NBC Sports. another day. thing, but we’re definitely moving the needle forward, which is cool to see. I’m glad to be a part of it. “

Skarupa also began partnering with the Washington Capitals in 2019 as a hockey ambassador for the area. Because of her job in Boston, Skarupa can’t spend as much time on that as she used to, but it’s important for her to work on a growing interest in the game, especially among girls. Skarupa said she was the only girl on her team for the early years of her youth career.

“Girls’ hockey in this area is growing enormously,” she said. “If I can use my experience and background to move things forward, I would love to do it in any way I can.”