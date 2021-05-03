76ers 113, Spurs 111 (OT)





The Spurs played short-handed at the front of a back-to-back against a full-fledged Philadelphia squad leading the Eastern Conference, nearly making the Spurs a miracle Sunday.

It took Ben Simmons 0.2 seconds to break the hearts of the Spurs.

Simmons’ tap-in of a Joel Embiid miss at the overtime buzzer gave the 76ers a 113-111 win at the AT&T Center, the Spurs getting close to stealing. Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers (42-21), but it was Simmons’ second field goal of the night that proved the game’s winner. The loss came two nights after the Spurs squandered a 32-point lead in Boston by dropping another extra game 143-140. The game was the seventh of the season to go to OT for the Spurs – one of the club’s record eight in 1983-84 – and the third in the past four games. The Spurs have done a good job of getting the game to overtime, though it may come back later in the week to bite them. With the Spurs starting a series of five games in seven nights on Sunday – and playing again in Utah on Monday-evening – coach Gregg Popovich chose to rest DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl. Dejounte Murray had a sore knee. Derrick White and Trey Lyles were both already out with ankle injuries. The Spurs used a patchwork of the lineup that included the first career start for rookie point guard Tre Jones and Rudy Gay’s first start since 2019, as well as the second start of the season for center Drew Eubanks. The makeshift Spurs were strung together with string and fell into a 17-point hole in the first quarter and then started to steadily hit back. The Spurs never led, but tied three times at the end of the fourth quarter. In extra time, Gay tied the score one last time with a fast lay-up with 19.1 seconds to go. At the time, double-OT seemed like the best scenario for the exhausted Spurs (31-32). They forced Embiid to fail in the waning moments, but failed to secure the rebound. Simmons jumped past Keldon Johnson to tip the game winner. The Spurs got 23 points from the bench from Lonnie Walker IV and 17 from Gorgui Dieng in his best game since joining Spurs. Johnson added 19 points for Spurs, including a lot of big buckets in the fourth quarter and OT, but couldn’t keep Simmons off the glass by the horn. For the Spurs’ efforts, they will have the chance to end a lose streak with a few games on Monday and Wednesday in Utah against NBA-leading Jazz. Here are three takeaways of another gut-punch at the AT&T Center on Sundays: At least some of the Spurs will rest in Utah The overtime games are starting to pile up for the Spurs. Six of their OT affairs have come since the All-Star break, at a time when Spurs were scheduled to close the season with an already incredible 40 games in 68 nights. It has left Popovich with the difficult task of managing veterans’ minutes while adding minutes to the end of games. To make matters worse, Spurs have not been able to win often in extra periods, 1-6 in overtime matches so far. The good news that the Spurs are traveling to Utah is twofold. First, the Jazz is expected to be at least Monday’s matchup without star guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley. Second, some of the Spurs’ best players will be well-equipped. DeRozan and Poeltl are expected to be back in the lineup against the Jazz after a one-game breather, with Murray likely to join them in uniform. While the five players who faced Philadelphia for 30 minutes could show signs of fatigue, those who stayed in street clothes would be fresh enough to brave Utah. Dieng fights for playtime After opening his Spurs career on March 31 with a sprained shoulder, Dieng was the odd man out near Popovich’s rotation. Eubanks was the best backup for Poeltl, and the duo were prolific. While Poeltl rested on Sunday, Eubanks slipped into the starting lineup and Dieng became the bench’s first big man.







He showed his best performance since scoring 19 points for Memphis in a win over Spurs on Feb. 1. Dieng scored 6 of 7 field goals, including 3 of 4 3-pointers, had four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and credibly played defense when assigned to the beast that is Embiid. It’s hard to know if Dieng will get minutes when Poeltl returns. Sunday’s game marked only the third time in nine appearances with the Spurs that Dieng reached the double-digit minute mark. With his 3-point accuracy, Dieng gives the Spurs big man’s rotation a different look when in play. Whether it’s enough to take playing time from Eubanks – who has also performed well – remains to be seen. Spurs could have used their clutch king The Spurs’ offense got a bit messed up towards the end of the regulations and into overtime, with good looks becoming increasingly difficult to come by. Give credit to the 76ers for increasing the defensive pressure. The Spurs might also have found use for one of the NBA’s top scorers, had he not been on the inactive list. DeRozan is second in the NBA in coupling points with 129. Portland’s Damian Lillard is first with 149. When games are at stake, DeRozan is the player the Spurs have come to rely on to craft and craft large baskets. Since DeRozan was not available, the Spurs seemed to be straining on Sunday. The Spurs scored just three field goals in the 4:44 final – tough bailout 3-pointers from Gay and Johnson, and an equally tough setback by Johnson. They scored a total of four runs in OT. If DeRozan had been there to save the day, the Spurs might have pulled this one out. [email protected] Twitter: @JMcDonald_SAEN

