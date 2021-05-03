Cricket Australia donates $ 50,000 for Covid-19 aid in India, the body of the players to raise more money





Cricket Australia donated $ 50,000 (Australian) on Monday to help with relief efforts as India faces a record number of Covid-19 in the country. They will also raise more money in partnership with its players association and UNICEF. Australian Cricket Backs Indias Covid-19 Crisis Appeal, with Cricket Australia, the Australian Cricketers; Association and UNICEF Australia are teaming up to raise much-needed funds, CA said in a statement. Australian Cricket supports the India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal by partnering with the @ACA_Players and @unicefaustralia to raise much-needed funds. Donate to UNICEF Australias India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal: https://t.co/JWpslbtY2j pic.twitter.com/E0CMow6h8z – Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 2, 2021 Australian cricket is deeply saddened by the devastation caused by this second wave of coronavirus that hit India, a country with which Australians share a strong friendship and bond. Cricket Australia will make an initial donation of AUD 50,000 and encourage Australians everywhere to give generously at this pivotal moment in India’s COVID-19 response, it added. The money raised by CA will be donated to UNICEF Australia, which will be used for various relief initiatives in India. UNICEF Australias India Covid-19 Crisis Appeal purchases and installs hospital oxygen generating facilities to treat critically ill patients, provides testing equipment in severely affected districts and supports distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine through the COVAX initiative, the CA added. The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in India, with healthcare infrastructure across the country struggling to cope with the case amid shortages of oxygen supply and essential drugs. Daily cases in India have been over 3 lakh on most days for the past few weeks and the death toll is rising by over 3,000 every day, according to official figures. Three Australian players have left the Indian Premier League amid the escalating health crisis, while Mumbai batsman Chris Lynn requested Cricket Australia to arrange a chartered flight to take them home after the event. Australia has also suspended all direct passenger flights from India until May 15 due to the very significant spike in Covid-19 cases in India with offenders facing jail time.







