Four Texas Tech footballers end up in teams on the final day of the draft





After two days without a Texas Tech player being called up, we saw two of our boys go into the fourth and seventh rounds. Zech Mcphearson attended the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round, and Jack Anderson was picked by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh. TJ Vasher signed with the Dallas Cowboys after the draft, and Eli Howard went to the Atlanta Falcons also as UDFA. Zech should be able to make an immediate impact in the secondary Eagles. In addition to Darius Slay, there has been a drop in talent in the cornerback position. He was able to slide right in as at least the third cornerback on the depth chart and work his way up to that starter role while learning from one of the best in the league. They run a schedule that relies on male coverage, which should favor Zechs’ skills. Jack Anderson was called up for a very good situation. He probably won’t be a starter anytime soon, but will be able to learn behind a solid attacking line that kept Josh Allen largely clean last season. He fell in draft due to injuries in recent seasons. I think he would have been a much higher pick had he come out next year, but I’m happy to see him in a favorable position to start his NFL career. His versatility is what could help him see the field early on, after playing a penny in the Senior Bowl. As for TJ Vasher, he will have to work his way up to make it to the Dallas Cowboys roster in a very talented receiving room. TJ was injured frequently throughout his Texas Tech career, working on his frame well ahead of the 2020 season and continuing to weigh it down off-season. If he can stay healthy, he should have plenty of opportunities to show off his athleticism during the off season / preseason and hire another team / practice squad if he can’t stay with the Cowboys. Eli Howard also has a tough fight when it comes to making the roster. Atlanta doesn’t have many playmakers in their line of defense other than Dante Fowler, so if Eli wants to reach a team somewhere in this league, this might be his best bet. Overall, I’m really excited for Zech and Jack because they represent Tech and are drafted. Both have solid chances to impress early and work their way into starting minutes. Vasher and Howard have a way of trying to assemble their respective teams, but you know full well that you encourage them and wish them success throughout the process!

