Mixed results in state league hockey as women remain unbeaten in 2021 | The Courier





news, latest news, It was a mixed weekend for the WestVic hockey stars over the weekend, with the women’s team holding back the mighty Eastern Christian Hockey Organization (ECHO), but the men just fell short in a tough battle against Melton. It was a tough weekend on the road for both sides, with women’s coach Zac Smith saying his team had been a bit shy early on before shifting up a gear in the second half to secure the 2-1 win. “It was quite a tough game,” he said. “I think we might have gotten a little excited to be playing the third team up the ladder.” We started off a little rough and it really took us until the third quarter to settle down and make passes and work together. more, instead of looking for big long balls all the time. “What it has shown what we can achieve when we work through it together, there is no question that our defense has been at the forefront.” Smith pointed to Louise Marr’s efforts at the back who played a key role in a number of saves, while the connection between Tessa Noone and Sara Weuffen was also a highlight when the team came back from 1-0 after half time. “Our defense has behaved us this time, so we’re excited to get it going,” Smith said. “In terms of confidence, it is good, because I think we will play better as a team in the future.” We know what to do now to win, it’s not about rocking, it’s teaming up with the whole 11 players to get the result. “The win means WestVic is at the top of the ladder with three wins from the first three games, but both Frankston and Casey were able to join them with wins in the third round. A close, hard-fought match. Goals from captain James Kemp and Toby Hoy keeping his scoring form going were the highlights for WestVic. Juniors also started their season with the Under 16 Girls Shield B-squad drawing 1-1 with PEGS while the boys were beaten 3-2 against Altona. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/df78d593-2d9a-493f-b0b7-6aa697cc6d46.JPG/r0_17_640_379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos