Butler Tanks Time Capsule first opened since 1995 | Port Lincoln Times





+5 A group of more than 80 people, spanning four generations, gathered in Butler Tanks on April 25 to witness the opening of a time capsule laid during the 100th anniversary of the Hundred of Butler, held in 1995. Residents then contributed their own family articles, letters, newspaper articles, even pitchers of grain and a bottle of wine to be buried and reopened 25 years later. The Hundred of Butler was proclaimed on April 25, 1895 and thus began farming and grazing in the area as the early settlers took land and built a community. The various churches were quickly established and the Church of England was widely used as a meeting place, for example for the Butler Agricultural Bureau. In 1937 the community built a hall, and over the years Butler Hall became a popular venue for dancing. Football, basketball, tennis, and table tennis were all played at Butler and with a great deal of success. COVID-19 had prevented the capsule's opening scheduled for 2020. In perfect weather, former resident and one of the organizers Michelle Fiegert welcomed the big gathering "back to Butler", now a year later for the opening of the time capsule. Ms. Fiegert commented positively "how everyone has left their footprint in the neighborhood". Ian Charlton said that "the proclamation date of April 25 in 1895 was a coincidence, as April 25 has now become a day to commemorate the 1915 ANZAC landing in Gallipoli". Several local children had helped Ian bury the capsule 26 years ago and did not hesitate to leave their handprints in the cement top once. Alyssia Smith nee Fiegert was the only one of those kids in attendance so got kicked to try and find the exact location. With uncanny precision, Mrs. Smith quickly found the excavation, directly behind the granite stone monument commemorating the centenary. The late Dr. David Wibberley unveiled this centennial plaque bearing the family names of every Butler resident in 1995. The credit went to Ian Charlton because the condition of the buried capsule was first-class. Those in attendance enjoyed reading their contributions. The event continued to the Port Neill Bowling Club where a fish and chip lunch was served and many stories continued. The organizers have invited to include contributions in the same time capsule, which will soon be buried again for opening in 2045, marking the 150th year of Butler's proclamation. Anyone wishing to contribute items for the time capsule can contact Janet Shepherd 0409918157.







