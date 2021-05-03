David Warner ‘shocked and disappointed’ to be dropped, gutted captain by IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad





David Warner was “shocked and disappointed” after being dumped and expelled from the team as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, the Indian Premier League outfit says. Key points: David Warner has faced ‘the logic’ of his drop, said Tom Moody, Hyderabad’s director of cricket.

The Sunrisers are currently in the IPL for the last time this season, having won the title under Warner in 2016 Head coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested Warner won’t be rushed back even though the team lost their first game without him Last-seeded Hyderabad, whose brain confidence is led by Australians Tom Moody and Trevor Bayliss, recently installed Kane Williamson as skipper in a bid to reboot their season. The team, which won its first IPL title in 2016 under Warner’s captaincy, doubled the punch by dropping Warner for Sunday’s game against Rajasthan. Preferring Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi to Warner, whose IPL contract is worth about $ 2.3 million, resulted in another loss, while eyebrows were raised around the world. New Zealand great Dan Vettori said Warner’s omission was “staggering,” while fellow pundit Dale Steyn suggested Warner might be playing his last game for the franchise. Head coach Bayliss has already hinted that Warner will not be rushed back, with a desire to “give some of the guys chances and not just ignore them after one or two games”. “He stormed around 12th man and did as much as he could for the team,” said Bayliss. “He’s been good talking to Kane and some of the other players.” Loading Moody admitted that Warner was “shocked and disappointed.” “We’d be disappointed if he didn’t feel that way,” said the Hyderabad cricket director. “But he has faced logic.” It could be a long month for the opening batsman, who is one of the Australians waiting for an update from the federal government on whether a ban on incoming travelers from India can be extended beyond May 15. The restriction was put in place because of the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India. Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson fled the IPL last week and returned home via Qatar, but any Australian attempting that trip now faces jail time and fines. The IPL will run until May 31. Aussies in IPL face uncertain future The group of nearly 40 Australians involved in the IPL now faces the prospect of being forced to have a two-week layover in another country before flying home. Some hope that commercial flights can resume by the end of the month, while talks between Cricket Australia (CA) and the players’ union over a possible charter flight are underway. David Warner (right) and Kane Williamson have been forced to don full personal protective equipment while touring India for IPL games. ( Instagram: David Warner Every charter flight must be approved by the federal government. Complicating matters is Australia’s limited overs tour of the West Indies in June, with Warner, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and other stars facing a tight turnaround if there is any delay in their return home. CA and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) partner with UNICEF Australia for a fundraising campaign in response to the health crisis in India. CA makes an initial donation of $ 50,000, the same amount donated by Vice Captain Cummins last week. “It is disturbing and sad to learn that so many of our Indian sisters and brothers are suffering,” said Nick Hockley, CA CEO. AAP / ABC

