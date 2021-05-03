Broken IPL bubble when two players test positive

Two Indian Premier League players have tested positive for COVID-19, delaying Monday night’s game (midnight AEST) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Kolkata couple Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier both returned positive tests, but the rest of the KKR contingent, including Australians Pat Cummins and Ben Cutting, tested negative.

One of the infected players is known to have recently gone to the hospital after an upset stomach, which is believed to be the likely time of infection.

The player isolated on his return to the IPL bubble and returned a negative test, but 12 hours later he and his teammate both returned a positive test.

The two infected players are currently isolating themselves from the rest of the KKR team.

“Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing of the past four days. All other team members tested negative for COVID -19,” said an IPL statement.

“Both players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The medical team is in constant contact with the duo and is monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders are now on their way to a daily testing routine to identify other possible cases. and treat them at the earliest.

The medical team also determines the close and loose contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to the collection of the sample that yielded the positive test results.

“The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved and take every precaution to do so.”

The news comes just a day after India recorded its very daily death toll since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 3,700 people dying within 24 hours.

The IPL is played in a bio-secure bubble and has not been breached until now by the virus that has devastated that country.

Three Australian players – Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson – returned home last week, but there are still 13 Australian players and a large number of Australian coaches, commentators and officials in India for the tournament.

The Australian government has announced a hiatus for all inbound flights from India until May 15, then warned that those attempting to return after being in India recently could face a heavy fine and even imprisonment.

The tournament will run until May 30 and earlier on Monday, before news of the positive tests became known, CA’s interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said no plans had been made yet on how the Australians in India could return home. .

“There is no suggestion at the time of a charter flight,” Hockley told Melbourne radio station SEN.

“We work closely and talk closely with the ACA (Australian Cricketers’ Association), with the players and with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to make sure everyone is okay and people have complete information .

“We have been in contact with the players there and they are generally happy.

“The BCCI have come out and said they understand and want to support the players to make sure they get home safely at the end.

“The tournament will not end until May 30, so for now it is monitoring the situation and as we get closer to the end of the tournament we will have to see where the situation is.”

