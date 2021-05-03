Valley Boys’ Tennis looks strong with a solid mix

By Chris Negrini / Zip06.com • 3/5/2021 4:00 am EST

The Valley Regional boys’ tennis team has returned to the court this year, ready to give the best of themselves for the remainder of the Shoreline Conference. The Warriors own a 6-2 record this season after having split in games against Portland and Old Lyme last week. Head Coach Callie Riggio’s squad was a force with five of the six victories in the league’s 7-0 sweeps, and the Warriors are poised to put on some post-season success this season.

The Warriors started last week with a 7-0 win over Portland on April 26, and Valley finished with a 5-2 loss on the road against Old Lyme. Dating back to April 23, the Warriors had the toughest part of the season, starting with Westbrook, who has yet to lose one more game.

“The game against Westbrook was remarkable for being one of the better teams at the conference, and Valley didn’t go back without a fight. Many of our players went to the third sets and were eager to win. Although we lost 4-3, Valley played their best and we aim to win the second game, ”said Riggio. “Our game against Portland was another 7-0 sweep. The guys are doing so well with their play, strategies and support each other. The match against Old Lyme was tough. The weather has been problematic due to high winds and periods of rain, but this is nothing new. The guys did their best, and in the end that is all that is asked. It is something we can learn from strategically in the future. “

While the Warriors have put in an impressive figure so far this year, Coach Riggio is especially happy that her student athletes can hit the track. Valley’s 2020 season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and regardless of the outcome of the match, everyone is just happy to play again.

“There is a sense of relief when it comes to getting back on the track this season. It was difficult for everyone, coaches and athletes, when we couldn’t have a season last year. However, I am so grateful for this season as it not only brings back the feeling of happiness to have a team again, but also the gratitude I cherish for coaching such a great team, ”said Riggio. “It’s absolutely different given all the rules put in place because of COVID-19, but it hasn’t affected our support for each other, and everyone remains positive.”

The Warriors have a nice mix of players between dedicated tennis fans and some newer players. The nearly two-year layoff from competition with Valley didn’t seem to slow many of the Warriors, and those still learning receive plenty of instruction and hands-on experience

“Most of the athletes on the team have a real love for the sport, so many continued to play amongst themselves last year to avoid rusting for this season,” said Riggio. “There are a few novice players on the roster, but we are doing our best to integrate them into our practice and competitive play, as well as gain experience for them.”

The Valley practices have been a great environment for veterans and underclassmen alike, and that has a lot to do with Senior Captain Ben Gawlak’s leadership.

“I nominated Ben Gawlak as captain because he is very motivated and supportive and is a role model for newer players. Ben has handled his responsibilities as a captain well, ”said Riggio. “He runs warm-ups with the girls’ captains, making sure no one is left behind or struggling. He is very easy going and motivated. Not only does he go the extra mile to help newer players, but he also supports the guys in the line-up and myself a lot. “

The Warriors singles have put in a solid effort so far this year, and they are ranked No. 1 by junior Nic Wyzkowski. The junior has yet to lose one game and has been a rock at the top.

“Nic is a very strategic player and takes my advice very well into account. He’s a fighter and doesn’t give up when the game gets tight. He is an excellent player and is unbeaten in first place in singles, ”said Riggio. “Since he’s a returning player, I think he’s doing his best to coach newer players, but he’s also keen to set a strong record himself.”

Freshman Tomas Dahl was also solid in second place. Dahl’s youth belies his adulthood on the field. The Warriors also have another freshman on the singles ladder in Aidan Garrity, who also has a solid season in the No. 4 spot.

“Tomas is a freshman, but already has tennis experience. He is very powerful, but has great placement skills. He has remained motivated throughout our competitions and motivates others as well. He always comes to practice with a smile on his face, ready to play, ”said Riggio. Aidan has had previous tennis experience, but is new to the tennis team. He has a great base game and rushes to every ball that comes his way. He listens to our advice with open ears and does his best when he takes on a tougher opponent. He is a great sport and also congratulates the other team on their successful photos. “

In third place for Valley is junior Hayden Lombardi, who already has some late season experience to his name. This experience is very useful to him in printing situations. Likewise, the number 5 singles player, junior Jack Whittaker, although not a veterinarian in the postseason, still remains calm when things get exciting on the field.

Hayden is a successful returning player and he made the third round of states in 2019 alongside Nic Wyzkowski. Hayden likes to help new players and also wants to improve his own skills. He’s a fighter, ”said Riggio. Jack is also a recurring player. He has a successful record in his singles spot. He can easily identify his opponent’s weaknesses. Jack puts everything into every game and shows great sportsmanship. He maintains a calm composure and tries his best to return every ball. “

The juniors Kaid Matesky and Tucker Burr are at the head of the No. 1 double tandem. They make a good pair as Matesky’s experience helps guide Burr as he is relatively new to tennis. Each of them brings massive athletics to court.

“Kaid is a returning player, and Tucker is a newer player. They are both very athletic and work very well together,” said Riggio. sportsmanship and are both role models for younger players. “

Valley’s depth has been one of its greatest assets, as shown by freshman Charlie Whelan and junior Sawyer Joy’s solid play in second place in doubles.

Charlie and Sawyer work very well together. They can communicate well and help each other regain their confidence when they have a misstep, ”said Riggio. “They are both great players in general and will finish off points every chance they get. They are both new to the team; however, they are great and powerful additions. “

The Warriors have mostly been cruising this season, but whatever happens in the end, Coach Riggio’s goal for her squad is to enjoy the time on the field. However, an impressive record would be a welcome bonus.

“My ultimate goal for this year is to make sure the boys enjoy their season and set a great record along the way. I have every confidence in my team that we will finish strong this season. We’ve already created a family atmosphere, so this certainly helps the guys support each other in different ways, ”said Riggio. “The team is open to all students, regardless of their skill level. I would encourage interested athletes to keep the tennis team in mind for next season as we are a very safe, friendly and fun team. “