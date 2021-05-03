Alaska sends two boys hockey teams to level II national championship games





A couple of Alaskan boys’ hockey teams play at the level II national championships Monday. Both teams compete against teams from North Carolina. The Alaska Oilers U18 team will face the Rogue Warriors in a morning game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the Alaska All Stars U14 team will face the Carolina Junior Hurricanes in a morning game in Dallas. The Oilers advanced on Sunday with a 3-0 win over the Maine Moose. Garret Miknich scored two goals, Marc Abrego had a goal and an assist and Hunter Katness had a shutout of 16 save for the Alaskans. The Oilers were 2-1 and got into the knockout round on Sunday. The championship game on Monday will be their fifth in five days. The All Stars earned their spot in the U14 title game with a wild 6-5 semi-final win on Sunday over the Tri-City Junior Americans of Washington. Ryder Millar scored the winning goal for the Alaskans by just under four minutes to end the game with a hat-trick. The All-Stars trailed 3-1 in the second period before scoring three consecutive goals – one by Hunter Heisten, Hayden Zernia and Millar – to take a 4-3 lead. Tri-City replied before the end of the period to make it 4-4 for the third period. The teams exchanged goals to make it 5-5 – Britton Bethard scored for the All Stars in the exchange – and the game stalled for 10 minutes until Millar delivered the match winner at 3:59 PM. The All Stars finished 1-2 in pools to advance to the single elimination round on Sunday, then defeated Team South Dakota 6-2 on Sunday morning to enter the semi-final against Tri-City. In the Tier II girls’ tournament in Denver, all three Alaska teams that advanced to the knockout round on Sunday were eliminated. The Alaska All Stars U19 team, unbeaten in three group games, lost 3-1 to Minnesota Prep Black, which advanced to the semi-finals with the victory. Darci Matson scored the only goal for the Alaskans, an equal strike that tied the game 1-1 in the third period. The game stalled for about five minutes before Minnesota took the lead by scoring twice in a 71-second period late in the game. Earlier in the day, a few North Stars teams were eliminated. The U16 team lost 4-2 to Team South Dakota and the U14 team lost 4-2 to Detroit Honeybaked. Both teams advanced to the knockout round by posting 1-2 records in pools. In all, eight Alaska teams earned places in various youth tournaments of American hockey. Three of them were eliminated earlier this week, including the boys’ squad of Team Alaska U15, the only Alaskan Tier I team to qualify for a national tournament this season.

