LeBron James battles a sore ankle as frustrated Los Angeles Lakers lose again

The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, losing six of the past seven games with only two weeks to go in the regular season, doesn’t look like a title team at all at the moment.

And after Sunday’s 121-114 defeat at Staples Center to a Toronto Raptors team that got 12 games below .500 on the night, LA hardly looks like a playoff team.

With 36-28, they now have an identical record to the Portland Trail Blazers, who are currently number 7 in the Western Conference. The Lakers are only in sixth place as they keep the tiebreaker with Portland from beating the Blazers on Feb. 26.

This year, number 7 does not guarantee a first-round playoff series. The NBA holds a play-in tournament in which the teams with No. 7 and 8 compete against each other and teams with No. 9 and 10 also play. The winner of the 7-8 game advances to the first round and the loser of the 7-8 game plays the winner of the 9-10 game to determine the last playoff berth in each conference.

Asked about a possible conclusion to a 72-game season that followed a 71-day off-season with the need to win an extra game to qualify for the postseason, Lakers star LeBron James joined the growing chorus that criticized the play-in form.

“Whoever comes with those s … should be fired,” James said.

2 Related

The fact that the Lakers even had to comment on a possible play-in scenario says it all is possible, given that the team had a 21-6 start in February and seemed in an excellent position to defend the title.

But a calf and Achilles tendon strain in Anthony Davis’s right leg caused him to miss nine weeks and a high right ankle sprain caused James to miss six weeks, and suddenly LA finds itself with more questions than answers with only eight games left. on the regular competition. -season schedule.

The first of these comes on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday against MVP league-leader Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

James, who was held for 42 seconds for the last six minutes on Sunday after suffering from pain in his right ankle, might not even play in it.

“I want to get absolutely healthy. Not just for myself, but for our team,” James said, confirming that he would make the decision based on how he feels on Monday. ‘I have to make sure my ankle is where it was before the injury. I have to be smart about it. ‘

James, in no uncertain terms, prioritized health and recovery over chasing wins for playoffs.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if I’m not 100% or close to 100%,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where we land.”

Adding to the level of care for the Lakers is the fact that Davis, in his sixth game back from injury, looked just as bad as James did in his second game, if not more.

Davis scored 12 points on 5-of-16 shots (including 0-of-3 of 3) against Toronto with nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and LA was surpassed by 11 in the 33 minutes he played.

“You get used to the 20-25 minutes a bit [range], and now you go up another 10 minutes, 12 minutes and now you have to let that wind play an entire game so long, ”Davis said.

When asked if he is currently capable of being the same man who dominated his first season in LA, he said, “I think I could be. Honestly.”

But he also gave an honest assessment of where the Lakers stand, dealing with another setback before the Raptors game when it was revealed that Dennis Schroder would be out due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

“The whole team is now in a bit of a dip, a drought. No longer individually, but only collectively, on both ends of the ball,” Davis said. “This is the lowest we’ve been in a while … But the only way is up.” We really can’t get any lower than this. ‘

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma was less diplomatic.

‘I just don’t think we’re connected right now. I think we’re unhealthy and just not good enough, ”Kuzma said. “We’re just not together as a whole – team, staff, everything.”

When asked what he’d do to start fixing what’s causing the Lakers’ rut, Kuzma suggested giving more playtime to center Marc Gasol, whose role has been limited since buyout market LA big man Andre Drummond took out. Apart from that, he couldn’t remember words.

‘I don’t know, man. It’s just really hard. It’s just an unfortunate situation, ”he said. ‘It’s hard, man. It’s just hard. It is very difficult. I’m not sure what to do. ‘

Davis mentioned, if only to remind himself, what many on the squad achieved last season when they won everything. There is a pride involved, and it has not died out yet.

“It’s no fun when you lose, but at the end of the day we’re the champions, man. Like, we’re the champions. We’re the defending champions,” Davis said. “So we had to play that way and play with a little bit more swag.”