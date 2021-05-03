Sam Allardyce: The West Brom manager said he was ‘stupid’ to consider a career in football





Allardyce’s West Brom is 19th in the Premier League with five games to go this season Sam Allardyce is glad he didn’t listen to his school career officer tell him he was “stupid” to think he could have a career in football. Manager Allardyce’s future is in sharp focus as West Bromwich Albion’s immediate return to the championship draws closer. They can’t be mathematically demoted just yet, even if they lose their local derby with Wolves on Monday at The Hawthorns, but the odds of the Baggies retaining their Premier League status are now so slim that it’s nearly impossible to imagine that it happens. Allardyce has already said he wants reassurance about the support he would get to lead a promotional fight before committing to a second season at the club – and at the age of 66, there is no guarantee he would change jobs. if he chose to. step away. Still, with over 1,000 appearances and eight stints at several top clubs as a manager, in addition to 578 appearances as a player, he has more than justified his decision to make football his chosen profession. “I’ve never been concerned about anything other than football,” he said. ‘I never worried about school. “Teachers were annoying – not that I want kids to ignore their education – but I was only going to be a footballer and no one would ever stop that dream. Not even the career officer when he put me down and said I was stupid. So if that career officer is still alive, then yours. ” The termination clause in Allardyce’s two-year contract with West Brom may come into effect in the summer. Until then he said, “The only way to get me out is to fire me.” Allardyce’s goal is to make it to the last day of the season with the Baggies still having a chance to stay up, but even that seems hopeless. Albion’s recent results are enough to put them in the middle of the table in their current form, but a return of two wins from their first 23 games of the season set them up for a steep climb to safety. ‘Should I stay? That’s not a discussion we can have until our fate is decided, ”Allardyce added. ‘I know that I can do a job anywhere and for anyone and be successful. It’s about whether you get the chance. ‘It’s only the end when no one calls you and asks if you want to manage their club. Ultimately, it happens to all of us. None of us can go on forever. ‘

