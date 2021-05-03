Kim Yeung Finds Deeper Identity In Christ After Tennis Injury ‹Pepperdine Graphic





Photo courtesy of Kim Yeung From serving on the tennis court to serving young adults in church, a single injury changed the entire trajectory of Pepperdine alumna Kim Yeung’s life. Growing up as a competitive tennis player, Yeung worked toward her lifelong goal of playing at a collegiate level. After suffering a knee injury that left her unable to walk, run, or play tennis, Yeung found peace in her faith as she struggled to understand her identity and purpose, just as the biblical patriarch Jacob struggled with God in the world. Bible, causing Jacob to limp. . If God doesn’t heal me, this is my hip injury, my version of God’s mark on my life, Yeung said. At the age of 9, Yeung made her first big decision to choose tennis over ballet. Yeung’s life progressed rapidly and began to revolve around the sport. To say tennis was everything sums up life accurately, Yeung said. Yeung only went to school half the day and said she would leave for training at lunchtime. All the while, Yeung said she grew in her faith and was torn between busy weekends at tennis tournaments or going to church and participating in youth group activities. In her sophomore year of high school, Yeung tore what medical experts thought was her meniscus. Not being able to identify the exact injury, doctors were unable to perform surgery, leaving Yeung on the road to recovery for 11 months. Yeung was no longer able to play tennis, but instead attended church often and felt the support of her church community through their wise words. From what I know about God, they keep saying, God is a healer, Yeung said. I mean, I haven’t experienced God as a healer before in my life, but they say, God is a healer, so maybe I should have a little more hope. Yeung hoped for physical as well as spiritual healing to find peace after losing her sense of identity. It was restoring who I am without all the trophies, without the rankings, without being known in my city [playing tennis], Yeung said. Since tennis and faith were my two big things in my life, disregarding tennis was just about my faith. Although Yeung has healed significantly, she said she is unable to play tennis in the same way she was before the injury. However, the injury said Yeung had clarified her future. Yeung graduated with a bachelor’s degree in religion in the fall of 2020 and now serves as a youth pastor for Vintage Church Malibu. [Faith] “isn’t just for me on Sunday, it’s not just for me on Wednesday night Bible study, it’s more than that,” said Yeung. ____________________ Email Annabelle Childers: [email protected] Follow Currents Magazine on Twitter: @PeppCurrents and Instagram: @currentsmagazine



