Brewers, Dodgers tied for first place





After winning three of the Dodgers’ four games over the weekend, the red-hot Brewers are level with LA at No. 1 in this week’s MLB rankings. The Brewers won the first three in the set of four games before being blown out in the series final and their walk-off win on Saturday was the team’s ninth win in 12 games, a stretch sitting atop the National LeagueCentral with the calendar that turns to May. Brandon Woodruff (1.80 ERA) and Corbin Burnes (1.53 ERA) were dominant in leading the rotation, but they get help from right-handed Freddy Peralta, who appears to be figuring it out and on his way to becoming a leading starter. . Peralta has a 2.25 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 28 innings over six appearances, with the last five starting. He debuted for Milwaukee as a 21-year-old in 2018 and showed some flashes, but failed to establish himself in the rotation in the two seasons that followed. If Peralta continues to pitch like he did in April, there won’t be many teams that can measure up to the Brewers’ top three starters. Here’s how the USA TODAY Sports seven-member panel voted this week T-1. Los Angeles Dodgers (-) Julio Urias (4-0, 2.87 ERA in six starts) no longer looks over his shoulder in the rotation. T-1. Milwaukee Brewers (+3) The team continues to find ways to win, even with 16 players on the injured list. 3. Boston Red Sox (+1) Coming from the Yankees in the Rule 5 draft, reliever Garrett Whitlock has an ERA of 0.63 in 14.1 innings. 4. San Diego Padres (-2) 21-year-old Ryan Weathers (0.65 ERA in 16.1 innings) provided a huge boost for the staff. 5. Oakland Athletics (-2) Chris Bassitt struckout 25 batters in his last three starts in April. 6. Houston Astros (+2) Yordan Alvarez (.313 BA, 15 RBI in 21 games) looks like himself after a lost 2020 season. 7. San Francisco Giants (+2) Your NL West leaders (!) On May 1. Chicago White Sox (-2) Michael Kopech struckout 30 batters in 18.2 innings over seven appearances, including two starts. 9. Kansas City Royals (+2) Danny Duffy, a free agent after 2021, is 4-1 with a 0.60 ERA through five starts. 10. St. Louis Cardinals (+6) Jack Flaherty is 5-0 after six starts. 11. Toronto Blue Jays (+4) George Springer is making his debut for Toronto after missing nearly a month. 12. New York Yankees (+7) After eight scoreless innings and 10K on Sunday, Corey Kluber has a 3.03 ERA to six starts. 13. Tampa Bay Rays (-6) Josh Fleming followed up a nice 2020 with a 2.18 ERA in 20.2 innings, including three starts. Cleveland (+6) Shane Bieber has struck at least eight in 18th consecutive games, breaking Randy Johnson’s record. 15. Atlanta Braves (-5) Huascar Ynoa (2.96 ERA in 27.1 innings) was huge with a rotation disrupted by injuries. 16. Seattle Mariners (-3) Mitch Haniger, Ty France and Kyle Seager contributed the line-up. 17. Philadelphia Phillies (-3) Infielder Nick Matonwent 14-for-42 to start his MLB career, as short stop and second base. 18. Arizona Diamondbacks (+6) Go on a six-game road trip against the Marlins and Mets. 19. Washington Nationals (+6) Closer Brad Hand winless in his first eight games. 20. Cincinnati Reds (-2) Jonathan India established himself as a candidate for the National League Rookie of the Year. 21.New York Mets (-10) At what point do the Mets panic over offensive combat? 22. Los Angeles Angels (-1) Jared Walsh to 24 games: 1068 OPS, 6 Hours, 21 RBI. 23. Chicago Cubs (-6) Maybe Anthony Rizzo should move to the bullpen. 24. Minnesota Twins (-2) Favorable trajectory against the Rangers and Tigers. 25. Miami Marlins (-2) Trevor Rogers was a bright spot, going 3-1 in April with a 1.29 ERA. 26. Baltimore Orioles () Matt Harvey, the former All-Star, has won three consecutive starts. 27. Pittsburgh Pirates (+1) Richard Rodrguez has only handed in one hit in his 10 appearances (10.1 IP). 28. Texas Rangers (-1) Isiah Kiner-Falefas five homers through Sunday already a career-high. 29. Colorado Rockies () Rookie catcher Dom Nunez had five HRs, 15 RBI in his first 18 games of 2021. 30. Detroit Tigers () Lost 15 of 17 after starting the season 6-6.

