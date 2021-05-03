Local cricket: Fiddler takes the anchor as Liverpool are beaten at home for the first time since June 2018





Liverpool were beaten at home in the Love Lane Liverpool Competition for the first time since June 30, 2018 Lytham chased 196 for a four-wicket win – despite the best efforts of Jared Clein. The leg-spinning all-rounders 5/54 turned out to be in vain, however, as Edward Fiddlers 82 provided sufficient basis to get the visitors over the line. Previously, Thomas Hessey had taken 6/59 to eject the hosts; Liam Naylors 71 and Daniel Kellys 53 offered the most resistance. Matthew North’s 128 – his first first XI tons – helped Ancient Xaverians stack 234 up Rainford – but the hosts were able to hold on to the 190/7 draw, thanks in large part to William Shuttleworths 94. John Dotters led from the front for the hosts 6/71. Madduma Lakmal was again in the points with 56 in front Highfield their 240/5 turned out to be too much for that Birkenhead Park, who never kept up with the chase and was 96 runs short. Slow left-poorer Paul Jenkins took 6/47 as Colwyn Bay limited Ainsdale to 115, with Mark Lucass 71 the only hand. The Welshmen knocked off the runs without too much alarm for a six wicket win. Fleetwood Heskeths bowlers added the damage in a team effort St Helens Town; only one home batter reached double digits, as the team dropped to 64. The visitors themselves stumbled to 12/4, but Lee Rimmers’ unbeaten 44 saw them to a five-wicket victory. Opening couple Ben Walkden and Marc Debrabander put on 100 together Newton-le-Willows chased 185 to get a seven wicket win Northop Hall. Debrabander hit 68, while Walkden finished unbeaten at 78.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos