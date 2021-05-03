Cy McLeod used the COVID-19 pandemic to his advantage

Richmond Academy senior Cy McLeod has a decorated junior tennis career.

He has played in junior tennis tournaments at state, territory and national level since he was 12, ranked No. 1 player in the state of Georgia in three different age groups and the top 100 overall in the nation.

As a recruit at a university, he is currently a four-star prospectus ranked sixth in the state, No. 81 in the Southeast and 183 in the nation, according to Tennis Recruiting Network.

He has reached this level while he has limited practice play.

McLeod said most of his training in Augusta revolves around drills, hitting with the ball machine, and occasional practice at Evans in match play with a friend.

Growing up in Augusta, there is no one here to play with because all juniors play golf, “he said.” It has been a difficult process to improve my game as there are not many other players to compete with. I had to hit the ball machine four, five, six days a week.

That all changed when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Although he lost his junior tennis season, the pandemic that closed schools and everyday life provided an opportunity for McLeod to hone his tennis skills.

He spent his summer in Charleston, meeting tennis coaches and some of the best tennis players in the Southern region. It gave him the opportunity to play tennis against someone other than a machine and to be coached by someone who was not his father, but a former tennis player.

When COVID hit in March, it was a really big deal, “said McLeod.” A lot of my friends train in the Charleston area and we bought a summer pass to go there for me and I just stayed there for four or five. months with a few different guys and trained there. And it was great.

I never really had that, surrounded by really great players, competition like that. I felt that I got a lot better in those few months.

McLeod spent his time in Charleston and said he was exposed to a whole new workout regimen. He got different perspectives from tennis coaches and got to test his training head-to-head.

It was the first time since high school that he worked with a real training coach.

With different points of view or opinions, just other people trying to adjust my game, it was a lot of fun, “said McLeod.” So I can get different perspectives on everything. It always helps to hear the same thing from a different point of view. I thought that was great too.

Not even just that there are tons of high-level players, a lot of them will be playing Division-I as well. That was just a great opportunity. Especially just before my senior year, could not have been better timing.

But like most recruits, he was also negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

McLeod said he wanted to continue his tennis career at a military academy for the past six months. Not just for tennis, but also for postgraduate opportunities. The Navy Academy had the advantage of having his uncle in attendance, but he was also interested in Army West Point.

Due to the pandemic affecting the recruitment period and closing college campuses, he was unable to meet the bus right away or even see the campus. Only a few weeks ago did he make a limited list of about 50 people around Annapolis, Md.

Since then it has been sold.

I was leaning like that back then, but once I got to see that campus, it was even better, McLeod added.

And as one of the best junior tennis players in the area, McLeod was able to turn a junior career into a collegiate career.

While he was already successful, if the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t happened, McLeod might not have had the chance to go to Charleston for an extended period of time to focus solely on improving his tennis skills.

Richmond Academy will host Greater Atlanta Christian Schools on Tuesday for a chance to compete in the state championship in Rome on May 8.

Something is happening for a reason and while the COVID pandemic has had long-term negative consequences, McLeod was able to find a positive long-term outcome.

It was just the perfect opportunity, McLeod said.