Weymouth Street Hockey League Adds Division for Special Needs Children

WEYMOUTH Jillian Fahie said her son Matthew enjoyed playing street hockey in the driveway with his brother, and the family is always looking for new activities for him to try.

Matthew, 14, has Down syndrome, is nonverbal and in need of a lot of care, so Fahie thought the Weymouth Street Hockey Leagu wouldn’t be the best fit for him.

But then she thought the league might run a special division for children with disabilities and other special needs, similar to the Braintree American Little Leagues Challenger Division.

The best way for Matthew to communicate and participate is through sports, and was always looking for ideas to burn off energy, have fun, and interact with some kids, Fahie said. We need to let them play and do some social activities as special needs children in general were very affected by the lack of school during COVID.

Fahie brought the idea to the league board members, who loved it. So when the Weymouth Street HockeyLeague kicked off in April, it included a Champions division with 30 kids split into two teams.

Mark Kilban, vice president of Weymouth Street Hockey League, said the board members sit down at the end of each season and talk about what could improve the league. He said becoming more inclusive has been a goal.

While the Weymouth Street Hockey League is usually only open to Weymouth residents, the Champions Division is open to children on the South Coast and is free to participate.

It’s a good mix of kids, and they got the word out in the hope that it would spread, Kilban said.

Bill Barter, one of the champions’ coaches, said he took the opportunity to help out with the competition that his 12-year-old son with special needs was happy to attend.

They’re having a great time, and it’s just great getting them out of the house and exercising, said Quincy’s Barter.

Barter said his son had always been interested in trying street hockey, but the creation of the champions made it possible for him to play.

This opened the door enormously for him, he said.

Keri Macauley said her 18-year-old son grew up on hockey courts and watched his siblings play, but the new Champions division gives him the chance to participate.

Macauley, a Weymouth resident, said she is pleased that the department is open to children in surrounding towns.

It can be really hard to get out of a city that doesn’t have such a thing, she said. It is difficult to find inclusive competitions in which children can participate.

The Weymouth Street Hockey League, now in its sixth year, has over 600 participants. The teams play on two street hockey courts in Stella Tirrell Park and the competition is run entirely by volunteers.

Mike Gavin, chairman of the board of directors, said street hockey ice hockey is a fun cousin, and is a way to get kids out of the house and get some fresh air.

Kilban said that ice hockey gear can become very expensive and unaffordable for families, especially as children grow and only fit in their skates for a short time.

We do not play in Rollerblades. We play in sneakers, Kilban said. It’s much easier to afford sneakers than skates.

