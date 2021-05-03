Sports
Which American athletes are qualified for the Tokyo Olympics?
While we wait to see if Simone Biles,Noah Lyles andKatie Ledeckyqualify for Team USA in their Olympic Trials, many other athletes have secured their place at the Games in Tokyo.
A total of 119 athletes have qualified for the US Olympic team so far, which is expected to be more than 500 athletes at the opening ceremony on July 23.
Many of the qualified athletes had to be reaffirmed by their national governing body and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee after the Olympic Games were postponed to 2021. But there is no sign that their spots are in danger.
That in mind, American athletes have qualified so far:
Beach Volleybal(2)
Alix Klineman
April Ross
Canoe kayak(2)
Nevin Harrison
Evy Leibfarth
Cycling(2)
Chlo Dygert
Hannah Roberts
Fencing(19)
Jackie Dubrovich
Kat Holmes
Courtney Hurley
Kelley Hurley
Lee Kiefer
Sabrina Massialas
Nicole Ross
Eliza Stone
Anna van Brummen
Mariel Zagunis
Eli Dershwitz
Daryl Homer
Jake Hoyle
Race Imboden
Nick Itkin
Alexander Massialas
Curtis McDowald
Gerek Meinhardt
Yeisser Ramirez
What kind of Olympic fan are you? Complete a short survey and you could win Olympic prizes!
Gymnastics(1)
Jade Carey
Karate(1)
Sakura Kokumai
Modern pentathlon(2)
Samantha Achterberg
Amro Elgeziry
Rowing(3)
Kara Kohler
Gevvie Stone
Kristina Wagner
The sailing(13)
Nikki Barnes
Lara Dallman-Weiss
Farrah Hall
Paige Railey
Stephanie Roble
Maggie Shea
Anna Weis
Charlie Buckingham
Riley Gibbs
Dave Hughes
Stu McNay
Luke Muller
Pedro Pascual
ON HER TURF: American women who can extend their medal streak in Tokyo
Shoot(17)
Madelynn Bernau
Kayle Browning
Amber English
Alexis Lagan
Austen Smith
Mary Tucker
Sandra Uptagrafft
Ali Weisz
Brian Burrows
James Hall
Vincent Hancock
Phillip Jungman
Lucas Kozeniesky
Derrick Mein
Nick Mowrer
Keith Sanderson
Will Shaner
Softball(15)
Monica Abbott
Ali Aguilar
Valerie Arioto
Ally Carda
Amanda Chidester
Rachel Garcia
Haylie McCleney
Michelle Moultrie
Dejah Mulipola
Aubree Munro
Bubba Nickles
Kat Osterman
Janie Reed
Delaney Spaulding
Kelsey Stewart
Sport climbing(4)
Kyra Condie
Brooke Raboutou
Nathaniel Coleman
Colin Duffy
ON HER TURF: Young American female athletes who can make history in Tokyo
Surf(4)
Caroline Marks
Carissa Moore
Kolohe Andino
John John Florence
Swimming(3)
Haley Anderson
Ashley Twichell
Jordan Wilimovsky
Table tennis(6)
Juan Liu
Huijing Wang
Lily Zhang
Kanak Jha
Nikhil Kumar
Xin Zhou
Taekwondo(2)
Paige McPherson
Anastasija Zolotic
Tennis(1)
Sofia Kenin
Athletics(6)
Sally Kipyego
Molly Seidel
Aliphine Tuliamuk
Abdi Abdirahman
Jacob Riley
Crazy Rupp
Triathlon(1)
Summer Rappaport
Wrestling (15)
Adeline Gray
Sarah Hildebrandt
Helen Maroulis
Tamyra Mensah stock
Kayla Miracle
Jacarra Winchester
Kyle Dake
Thomas Gilman
Ildar Hafizov
G’Angelo Hancock
Alexander Sancho
Kyle Snyder
John Stefanowicz
Gable Steveson
David Taylor
ON HER TURF: Storylines Tokyo Olympics in women’s sports
OlympicTalk is enabled Apple News. Favorite us!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]