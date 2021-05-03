Which American athletes are qualified for the Tokyo Olympics?





While we wait to see if Simone Biles,Noah Lyles andKatie Ledeckyqualify for Team USA in their Olympic Trials, many other athletes have secured their place at the Games in Tokyo. A total of 119 athletes have qualified for the US Olympic team so far, which is expected to be more than 500 athletes at the opening ceremony on July 23. Many of the qualified athletes had to be reaffirmed by their national governing body and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee after the Olympic Games were postponed to 2021. But there is no sign that their spots are in danger. That in mind, American athletes have qualified so far: Beach Volleybal(2)

Alix Klineman

April Ross Canoe kayak(2)

Nevin Harrison

Evy Leibfarth Cycling(2)

Chlo Dygert

Hannah Roberts Fencing(19)

Jackie Dubrovich

Kat Holmes

Courtney Hurley

Kelley Hurley

Lee Kiefer

Sabrina Massialas

Nicole Ross

Eliza Stone

Anna van Brummen

Mariel Zagunis

Eli Dershwitz

Daryl Homer

Jake Hoyle

Race Imboden

Nick Itkin

Alexander Massialas

Curtis McDowald

Gerek Meinhardt

Yeisser Ramirez Gymnastics(1)

Jade Carey Karate(1)

Sakura Kokumai Modern pentathlon(2)

Samantha Achterberg

Amro Elgeziry Rowing(3)

Kara Kohler

Gevvie Stone

Kristina Wagner The sailing(13)

Nikki Barnes

Lara Dallman-Weiss

Farrah Hall

Paige Railey

Stephanie Roble

Maggie Shea

Anna Weis

Charlie Buckingham

Riley Gibbs

Dave Hughes

Stu McNay

Luke Muller

Pedro Pascual ON HER TURF: American women who can extend their medal streak in Tokyo Shoot(17)

Madelynn Bernau

Kayle Browning

Amber English

Alexis Lagan

Austen Smith

Mary Tucker

Sandra Uptagrafft

Ali Weisz

Brian Burrows

James Hall

Vincent Hancock

Phillip Jungman

Lucas Kozeniesky

Derrick Mein

Nick Mowrer

Keith Sanderson

Will Shaner Softball(15)

Monica Abbott

Ali Aguilar

Valerie Arioto

Ally Carda

Amanda Chidester

Rachel Garcia

Haylie McCleney

Michelle Moultrie

Dejah Mulipola

Aubree Munro

Bubba Nickles

Kat Osterman

Janie Reed

Delaney Spaulding

Kelsey Stewart Sport climbing(4)

Kyra Condie

Brooke Raboutou

Nathaniel Coleman

Colin Duffy ON HER TURF: Young American female athletes who can make history in Tokyo Surf(4)

Caroline Marks

Carissa Moore

Kolohe Andino

John John Florence Swimming(3)

Haley Anderson

Ashley Twichell

Jordan Wilimovsky Table tennis(6)

Juan Liu

Huijing Wang

Lily Zhang

Kanak Jha

Nikhil Kumar

Xin Zhou Taekwondo(2)

Paige McPherson

Anastasija Zolotic Tennis(1)

Sofia Kenin Athletics(6)

Sally Kipyego

Molly Seidel

Aliphine Tuliamuk

Abdi Abdirahman

Jacob Riley

Crazy Rupp Triathlon(1)

Summer Rappaport Wrestling (15)

Adeline Gray

Sarah Hildebrandt

Helen Maroulis

Tamyra Mensah stock

Kayla Miracle

Jacarra Winchester

Kyle Dake

Thomas Gilman

Ildar Hafizov

G’Angelo Hancock

Alexander Sancho

Kyle Snyder

John Stefanowicz

Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson

David Taylor







