My first memories of Mustafizur Rahman were the wickets and weird memes that followed his massacre against India.

This (and many much worse memes like this one) grew out of India’s Fizzs dominance in that first series. It also sparked a lot of arguments online as many Bangladeshi fans really liked their voice.

Bangaldesh cricket had been growing for ages, but I felt that every time I put my time into them, they slipped away again. But around the 2015 World Cup – where they were better than their preparation suggested they should be – I checked in again.

But as someone who covers all teams, you can’t always be on call. And so this is a series that I generally wouldn’t pay attention to. But Twitter was making a noise about this new bowler, so I poked my head around.

Usually because I couldn’t remember the last time someone spoke of a sailor from Bangaldesh. In 2009, then-coach Jamie Siddons issued a public appeal to all British-born players of Bangladeshi origin who could bowl quickly to get to the nets. Mashrafe Mortaza is one of my favorite players, but mostly because he keeps playing with broken glass knees. So here was a bowler destroying a strong Indian team, and you had to be interested.

However, it is more than just a Bangladeshi thing to me. From the moment I saw a super-slow replay, it was clear that Rahman was doing things that no one had done in a long time. Bowling fast spin.

I don’t mean the faster spin of Derek Underwood, Shahid Afridi, Colin Miller or Rashid Khan. I mean, he was trying to get revs on the ball like a spinner, but at a high average pace. The last cricketer to do so was Bob Appleyard, whose shoulder gave way in 1958, after the most remarkable eight-year career.

And if you’ve never heard of him, it has more to do with the circumstances he played in than a lack of talent for him. Appleyard’s mother left the house when he was young, his father remarried, and one day when Appleyard returned from his grandmothers, he found the bodies of his father, stepmother and two half-sisters. His father had gassed them all. Appleyard was 15 when World War II broke out, probably the worst time to be a promising cricketer. Not old enough to show how good he was, and not young enough on the other side of the war.

But after the war, he contracted tuberculosis, spent a year in hospital and had the top half of his lung removed. Tuberculosis wasn’t even his only major illness. After the war he also played club cricket and did not get a break. At the age of 25 he played a few games for Yorkshire, and the following season he was in their first XI. That year – at the age of 26 – was his first true professional year as a cricketer, taking 200 wickets at 14.14.

The next two years he was ill again, barely played in 1952 and missed all of 1953. In 1954 he took 154 wickets at 2:42 pm. He was picked for England, played nine Tests in two years, took 31 wickets at the age of 17. But by 1956 his shoulder was completely destroyed and by 1957 he was occasionally dropped from their team. 1958 was his last year in Yorkshire.

Appleyard on the first swing bowled, and after that, because he wanted to bowl longer spells, he started spinning. That’s pretty normal, Sobers is probably the best known version of this. But then he combined them in the same spell. He bowled outswing, inswing, leg cutters, offcutters and real offspin from ball to ball. And he is not a one-off. Sydney Barnes did something similar, and had a weird but fantastic career too.

So from those first few shots of the Fizz, I couldn’t help but think we could get our next Appleyard or Barnes. And we had that for about a year, until a tear in his shoulder changed everything.

I don’t think I’ve ever really treated Mustafizur, despite being obsessed with him for a long time. So if you want to learn more about the modern version of crickets from Barnes and Appleyard, I wrote an article about him on ESPNcricinfo.

I’ll write some more for them there, so I’ll link the pieces together here if I remember. But I will also write here regularly.

