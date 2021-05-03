Sports
2021 NFL Draft Winners and Losers: Fantasy footballs biggest winners and losers of the 2021 NFL Draft
The 2021 NFL Draft is officially a wrap, and many moves have been made that can have a big impact from a fantasy perspective. Here’s a look at some of the winners and losers from this year’s draft and a look at how these draft picks could affect fantasy football teams for both recast and dynasty leagues.
2021 NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles chargers
After the Chargers went with one of the best offensive tackles in the draft on Day 1, they brought in two pass catchers who have a fair amount of advantage with wide receiver Josh Palmer and tight Tre McKitty. Justin Herbert should have plenty of talented options to turn to this season.
WR Allen Robinson, Chicago bears
At the NFL’s Sisyphus, Allen Robinson has endured the quarterback game of Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles for the past seven seasons. Prior to design, it looked like pedestrian Andy Dalton would add his name to that questionable list. Instead, the Bears managed to trade in for the No. 11 pick and roster Ohio state signal-caller Justin Fields. Even if Fields doesn’t start right away, Robinson finally has reason to be optimistic about the offense again.
QB Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers
Another QB has grown up. He’d already be playing with an improved set of skill positioners, and then the Panthers added Terrace Marshall, Jr. to the mix. That’s a solid bunch of receivers to go along with Christian McCaffrey’s running back and an offensive mind like Joe Brady.
RB Myles Gaskin, Miami dolphins
Gaskin unexpectedly took first place on the Dolphins running back depth chart last year, showing his ability to be a major threat on the ground and through the air. He finished just within the top 30 running backs in standard and PPR competitions in 2020 and is poised to take a big step forward in 2021 if he can stay healthy. Miami kicked the tires on a few high-profile free-agent running backs prior to draft before signing Malcolm Brown, so it looks like Gaskin will be a Week 1 starter.
RBs Zack Moss and Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills
The Bills haven’t lined up a running back for the first time since 2018, despite not having a real go-to man in their backfield ahead of the 2021 season. not to worry about additional competition. Neither Moss nor Singletary stand out as the best option, but one can break away from the other over the course of the year.
QB Lamar Jackson
The crowd shouted for the Baltimore Ravens to get Jackson a real WR1 for a while, and their prayers were answered on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Ravens chose Minnesota wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, with the No. 27 pick. He has a first-class NFL speed and can boast a better format and better routes than Marquise Brown, who was played in the third year. Brown, Bateman, Sammy Watkins and Mark Andrews will be Jackson’s core group of pass catchers. That’s the best talent he’s worked with so far in his career, so he could be heading into a bounce back season.
2021 NFL Draft Fantasy Lovers
RB Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos
The Broncos traded for the former in the second round North Carolina Tar Heels running Javonte Williams back, which is terrible news for the fantasy future of Melvin Gordons. Williams is a very talented spine who split in college, but he certainly has the tools to be a trilingual spine.
RB Benny Snell / Anthony McFarland, Pittsburgh Steelers
It was no surprise that the Steelers fielded Najee Harris after James Conners left, but it stings when you thought Snell or McFarland might get a chance to be that man. Both will get their share of the job, but Harris is likely to step in right away and take on a big part. Best case for Snell and McFarland is that one of them might split work with Harris. The more realistic outcome is that they are bit players who offset each other behind the starting Harris.
RB Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
With the 150th overall pick, the Eagles chose Memphis RB Kenny Gainwell. This in itself wouldn’t seem so damaging, especially given the fifth round draft, but Gainwell emerges from this class as arguably the next best to come back behind Clemson’s Travis Etienne. This comes not long after they signed RB Jordan Howard to a one-year deal. Again, not a huge hit for Sanders in and of itself, but each one of these backs clouds the running backs room there in Philly, and specifically Gainwell in particular, could turn Sanders upside down as a receiver fantasy managers hoped for after drafting him as a top 12 dynasty declining in the past year.
RB Raheem Mostert / Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have lined up two running backs, including third-round Trey Sermon, who looks ideally suited for the Kyle Shanahan / Bobby Turner ground game. Mostert and Wilson have proven to be immensely talented, but neither was able to consistently secure snaps. Mostert in particular has dealt with an assortment of injuries and the team appears to be looking for someone who can stay on the pitch with more consistency. Shanahan backfields are always difficult to search for fantasy purposes, and this design obscures Mostert and Wilsons’ worth.
RB James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Robinson was a top 10 in the standard and PPR competitions last season, but is on the verge of taking a BIG step back in 2021. The undesigned sophomore back will now have to compete with 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne and Carlos Hyde, who have Jacksonville acquired in free agency during the low season. There’s no telling how the Jaguars will split the carries between this trio, but Urban Meyer called Etienne a third-down back. Fantasy football players should stay away from this situation completely. The Robinsons reign was fun while it lasted.
QBs Andy Dalton and Nick Foles, Chicago Bears
Ryan Pace is skating on thin ice, so he had to pounce on Ohio state quarterback Justin Fields when he dropped to number 11 on Day 1 of the draft. Nobody wanted to see the Bears run between Dalton and Foles, but their new rookies athletically can get him a higher ceiling than either veteran. Chicago needs more than a game manager to get better, so it’s very likely that Dalton and Foles will be benched for Fields at some point. Dalton and Foles aren’t worth writing, but Fields could be a good pick in the later rounds of all-season fantasy drafts.
