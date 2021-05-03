Sports
Something normal in the midst of a pandemic: North Muskegon wins city title in girls’ tennis
WHITEHALL North Muskegon girls tennis coach Cody Liverance said this spring felt as normal as it has been since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out spring sports last year.
Of course it feels normal for the Normans: they have won another tournament title from the Greater Muskegon Athletic Association and are among the best in the state.
Division 4, second-ranked North Muskegon, won the GMAA Championship, claiming it for the third time in the four chances the Normans have had at the helm for five seasons in Liverances. The Norwegian finished with 43 points, passing Mona Shores and Whitehall, who came in second with 41 points as the teams fought in very windy conditions.
Reeths-Puffer came fourth (36), followed by Fruitport (29), Muskegon Catholic Central (21) and Western Michigan Christian (13).
A bit of a surprise, Fruitport senior Alison Blakeman took the number 1 title in singles. She was placed fourth out of eight participants in the flight.
It turned into survival mode for everyone in there and every match was important and had an impact on the final standings, Liverance said. We ended up taking some major head-to-head wins against Mona Shores with 2 singles and 1 doubles, then narrowly beat them with 4 doubles. If any of these go the other way, we end up right for the title or lose it directly to them, so we could do just enough to stop them.
At number 1 in singles, Blakeman upset North Muskegon’s best Alicia Hall in the semifinals 6-2, 0-6, 10-5. Blakeman defeated Whitehalls Lily Groessl in the final 6-4, 6-1. She went 3-0 that day, including a hard-fought 4-6, 6-1, (13-11) win over Mona Shores Riley Trygstad in an opening game.
Fruitport was also upset with number 2 singles. Fourth-seeded Hope Busscher took a tough 6-3, 5-7, 12-10 win in the semifinals over Noa Bowen with No. 1 in the semifinals before beating the second 6-2, 6-2 placed Eli Loubrova in the final.
Reeths-Puffers Brooke Titus won the number 3 singles title, while Whitehalls Lucy Zamojcin took the number 4 singles championship.
It actually got that close because we didn’t have a single flight that ended above their seed expectations. Thanks to all the schools that were there as there was tough competition across the board and our girls were challenged all day long, Liverance said.
I’m really happy we got away with the team title, but I also know that quite a few of our girls don’t feel like they had their best gear all day long. We need to keep working on both the physical and mental challenges we face over and over again so that we can strive to play our best tennis in the region in a few weeks.
First place finished at No. 1 in doubles and No. 4 in doubles helped catapult the Normans. Gabby Gaston and Sarah Muzzy got the job done at No. 1 in doubles, while Greta Goszkowicz and Marilyn Gaston earned valuable points with first place at No. 4 in doubles.
Mona Shores took victories at No. 2 in doubles and at No. 3 in doubles.
Conditions were tough for everyone in Whitehall on Saturday.
In terms of wind, it was the toughest I’ve ever seen in the conditions of my five-year coaching. I would say the wind was almost constantly around 20 mph and there had to be gusts of 35 to 40 gusts at times, Liverance said. That, mixed with a traditional Michigan spring day of sun, clouds, heat, cold, rain, and thunder, and Mother Nature threw pretty much everything she could at all the girls.
Liverance said the GMAA was definitely Norses biggest tournament win of the season to date. Their double record is 6-1-3 with the only loss to Division 4, the highest ranked Traverse City St. Francis, 5-3.
North Muskegon will also aim for a regional title. That event will take place in Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian in 2 weeks.
Liverance is hoping to at least qualify for the state final as he believes his team is doing well from top to bottom in Division 4.
We made it our last goal that we want a banner in our gym that goes to the team champions or runners-up. If we continue to improve and play the right way, I think we have the best chance of doing that in my time coaching, Liverance said.
Despite the 2020 season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Muskegon picked up where it left off in 2019: the Normans compete for and win championships.
That seems pretty normal.
This spring is actually as normal as we’ve felt since the pandemic started, which has been great for these girls since they missed their season last spring, Liverance said. Of course, we still take precautions such as wearing masks, using separate tennis balls, letting one team touch the scorecards, etc.
But for someone who has coached all three seasons now this school year, this certainly feels a lot more like what we were used to and I hope we can keep going in that direction.
