Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (32-31, 14-17 home) vs. New York Knicks (36-28, 14-17 off)

WHEN: 8:00 PM CT

WHERE: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

HOW TO WATCH / LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast / NBA League Pass / 92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

INJURY NOTICE:

MEMPHIS: Grayson Allen (questionable, hand)

NEW YORK: Alec Burks (questionable, health and safety protocols), Mitchell Robinson (off, foot)

PROJECTED STARTLINEUPS:

MEMPHIS: Yes Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jonas Valanciunas

NEW YORK: Elfrid Payton, RJ Barrett, Reggie Bullock, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel

The Memphis Grizzlies looked like a tired team when Cole Anthony’s unlikely match-winning three on Saturday night fell through the net for the Magic in Orlando. It was easily the most frustrated Head Coach Taylor Jenkins to be in the media after a while, if not ever, in the media. Dillon Brooks spoke after Magic’s loss of the need for more consistent player commitment, especially in the third quarter of games. Xavier Tillman said the message in the locker room was that such defeats – which, while explainable, are unacceptable on a playoff push – cannot happen again.

Of course, the New York Knicks don’t care about the Memphis Grizzlies’ current plight. Their trajectory is one on the up, a side that has literally been one of the best over the last three weeks of this unique NBA season. Since April 9 – the last time these two teams faced each other – the Knicks are 11-1 and have only lost to one of the best teams this year, the Phoenix Suns. They are led by the clear front runner for the Most Improved Player award in Julius Randle, a much improved RJ Barrett in his second season, and a collection of veterans who have helped new Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau instill both culture and schedule in a short time. amount of time. New York is one of the NBA’s most remarkable turnaround stories. And they are still in the middle of the hottest part of that turnaround.

So, how can Memphis cool them down? Some keys to tonight’s game.

Get them off the floor

Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

This is not intended to be some sort of bulletin board. New York is the better team so far this season, and especially now. The Knicks have found their groove, while the Grizzlies are not one of their kind for all sorts of reasons. This pertains to two truths –

The Knicks had a game last night, a win over Houston against the Rockets. Tom Thibodeau LOVES his protagonists on a high number of minutes.

With four minutes to go in the third quarter in Houston, RJ Barrett had already played thirty minutes. Do the math. He’d played almost every second of that basketball game, without pauses. Julius Randle had played 27 minutes, which meant he had a few minutes off, but was still playing most of the time. Randle ended up only playing for 30 minutes, while Barrett signed up 40.

The Knicks blew out the Rockets, so it’s not like the game was overly strenuous given that New York set up a team without the resources to win at the moment. Still, the Grizzlies had left last night and the Knicks were busy getting coached by Thibs. This means that they were basically winning … but it also means that (unnecessarily) many minutes were spent on some of their best players.

Memphis is at its best in menopause anyway. But tonight, that must be a huge priority for a Grizzlies team desperate to wash away the stench of Orlando’s collapse. Energy can’t be questioned when you truly see yourself as a playoff threat, especially against a back to back team coached by Thibs on the second night. Unless they’re the best conditioned team in the NBA (which they might be – they’re 7-4 in SEGABABAs this season), there will be some openings for runs and running for Memphis.

They must take advantage.

Winning the bank fight

Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Along that Thibs, dudes play a lot of minute lines, in last night’s rotation, both Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson played start minutes – about 30 minutes for both. These two have played an invaluable role for Thibodeau not only this season, but also in the past. They are important veterans both on the floor and in the locker room of the Knicks, and Gibson (+36) and Rose (+35) were monstrously important in blowing Houston on Sunday night.

The last time these two teams finished, they weren’t both equally impressive (Rose thrived, but Gibson struggled). But other bank players were. Immanuel Quickley (20 points with 4 made of three) and Alec Burks (19 points with 3 made of three) that night the pace of the reserves as they beat the Grizzlies bench 74-35.

It’s safe to say that can’t happen again if Memphis is to win. Remember, this game went overtime, which means the Grizzlies starters must have drastically surpassed the Knicks starters. In a way they did – all five Memphis starters scored in double digits, with three of them 20 or more (Morant, Brooks, Valanciunas). Meanwhile, Julius Randle scored only 15 and Barrett placed 20. But only Desmond Bane (16) scored double digits for Memphis from the bench, while Rose / Burks / Quickley did for the Knicks.

The banking unit needs to hold its own against New York. It takes more from literally everyone – from Brandon Clarke to Justise Winslow, Tyus Jones, Xavier Tillman Sr., to Jaren Jackson Jr. (assuming he’s still not a starter – which he might be). They need to be defensively healthy in their minutes, while also scoring aggressively and coming forward to increase the pace. When Burks plays, he’s a clear scoring threat. But last night’s four-man band Gibson / Rose / Quickley / Obi Toppin is more than capable of hurting the Grizzlies without him.

The prediction

As mentioned before, the Knicks are a better basketball team than the Grizzlies, especially now. But while New York is preferable in this game, especially given that Memphis has been below average at home, this game is a natural choice for the Grizzlies. They were clearly bothered by the end of the game in Orlando – rightly so. Here’s a chance to rectify that mistake, to beat a Knicks group that currently plays better basketball than they do and get their good mojo back.

Yes, Jonas and Dillon played really well the last time these teams played. Whether starting or off the bank, Jaren will help bolster reserves no matter who goes to that unit with Jackson Jr. back. Winning this game in New York wouldn’t be surprising in the slightest … but combining the nature of last night’s game for the Knicks, even in a blowout, with the Years factor enhancing Memphis’ depth ( at least in theory), I see a jump back opportunity for the Grizzlies to come to a much needed bloom.

Memphis 117, New York 113

