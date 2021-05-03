Mohammad Hafeez receives a new central contract offered by PCB | Cricket News





Mohammad Hafeez (AFP photo) KARACHI: Senior batsman Mohammad Hafeez is offered a new central contract in a higher tier after declining to accept a short-term contract from the Pakistan Cricket Board several months ago.

The 40-year-old was partnered with last May Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Amir, but after performing well PCB had to offer him a short-term contract earlier this year.

However, Hafeez did not accept the offer because he was not happy to be offered a place in category C.

According to a reliable PCB source, Hafeez is the only senior player to receive the new central contract from July 1, while the chances of other seniors such as Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Haris Sohail getting a contract are very slim.

“ The PCB cricket committee will meet with the head coach, coaches and captain of the national team when it returns from Zimbabwe, after which the chief selector will sit down with management and the PCB CEO and list the players to give complete. the new central contracts, ”the source said.

The existing contracts will end in June and the source said that due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the board is also considering giving players some financial rewards in their contracts for spending long periods in the bio-secured bubbles at home and to travel out.

“Hafeez is likely to be offered a new contract in an improved category, while senior batsman and former captain, Azhar Ali, is likely to be downgraded from Category A to B as he now only plays one format,” he added.

The source said the PCB is considering giving some of the consistent artists like Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf new upgraded contracts from July, while some players like Usman Shinwari, Iftikhar Ahmed etc. could lose their contracts in the new list.

Wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan, who has been Pakistan’s leading batsman across all formats in recent times, is likely to be retained in Category A.

“Rizwan was initially named in Category B contracts last year, but earlier this year the board promoted him because of his form and he will be retained in Category A,” he said.

In-form batsman Fawad Alam, who has scored three centuries since his comeback with the Pakistan team in July last year, was also not part of the central contracts for 2020/21, but was later included in Category C at the same time as Rizwan became given. the promotion.

Fawad will be promoted to Category B in new contracts because of his excellent performance such as the opener Fakhar Zaman which is currently also in category C. ”

In May last year, the PCB had announced central contracts in three categories for 18 players, while three cricketers Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Muhammad Hasnain were named in the emerging player category.

The PCB pays players monthly commitments ranging from 1.1 million to Rs 500,000 in addition to their match fees and bonuses. Players who do not receive central contracts will receive match fees and bonuses for their performances, but will not receive the monthly commitments.

The source said the PCB could also consider increasing the match costs of those players who now only play test matches, such as Azhar, Fawad, Shan Masood, Muhammad Abbas etc.

The PCB had also announced a comprehensive compensation structure for domestic players last year as below.

The 2020-21 and improved monthly commission structure is:

Category A + = 10 players, PKR 150,000 per month (66,000 INR)

Category A = 38 players, PKR 85,000 per month (37K INR)

Category B = 48 players, PKR 75,000 per month (33,000 INR)

Category C = 72 players, PKR 65,000 per month (28,000 INR)

Category D. = 24 players, PKR 40,000 per month (17.5,000 INR). FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

