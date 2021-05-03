Murders in ‘Football City, USA’ Raise Sports Safety Concern – WDVM25 & DCW50

ROCK HILL, SC (AP) Any visitor to Rock Hill, South Carolina soon discovers that Football City, USA bask in the glory of the dozens of junior ranks who have won college championships and secured coveted NFL contracts.

Competitive football is so essential to the city of 75,000 that an old high school coach can’t even pause to watch a nearby high school game or he’ll be charged with recruiting. But in the aftermath of a mass shooting by a popular homegrown player whose family blamed football for its troubles, some parents and coaches are faced with tough questions about the role the sport plays in children’s lives.

Phillip Adams, whose NFL career is still celebrated on the county tourism website, has been accused of Dr. Robert Lesslie, murdered his wife, their two grandchildren and two air conditioning technicians at the doctor’s office before committing suicide last month. Investigators have not said what could trigger the deadly attack.

His dad, Alonzo Adams, told WCNC-TV that he was a good kid, and I think football confused him. And his sister, Lauren Adams, told USA Today that her brothers’ mental health has turned rapidly and terribly bad in recent years, leaving him with extremely worrying signs of mental illness, including an escalating mood.

People who knew Rock Hill High graduated as a kind and gentle young man, wondering if head injuries he sustained as a player affected his mental health. A probe of his brain was ordered to see if he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a potentially degenerative disease that has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive impairments in some athletes.

Adams, 32, played in 78 NFL games for six seasons for six teams San Francisco, New England, Seattle, Oakland and the New York Jets before retiring from Atlanta in 2015. He sustained a serious ankle injury as a rookie in the 49ers, and was recorded with two concussions with the Raiders.

There may never be a definitive link between his concussion and the act of deadly violence this month. But in the aftermath, some leaders in the city’s football community are thinking about how to portray what has happened to the many young players still in the game.

Rock Hill is known for raising aspiring players through small fry squads and catapulting them to the pros. At least 37 athletes from the city’s three public high schools have played in the NFL, according to a list maintained by one of the coaches dating back to the 1950s. Current pros include Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots cornerback and No. 1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney, who signed this off-season with the Cleveland Browns.

But awareness among parents, players and spectators is growing nationwide about the potentially lasting effects of sports shocks, and so is Rock Hill.

Ed Paat, who runs a nonprofit in the city, played soccer decades ago as a child. Now 42, he and his wife are sending their four children to other sports, such as gymnastics and jiu jitsu, in light of the emerging investigation and events, including the shooting.

For our family, it is not something that is an option, Paat said. The more we learn about CTE, brain injury, traumatic brain injury – for us there are only other avenues for athletics that don’t have such potential for long-term medical effects.

Paat acknowledges that his opinion is probably unpopular in the city: I assume that the mindset my wife and I have is a minority in the South, not only in the South but also in Rock Hill, ”said Paat.

David Sweem, a former track and field trainer and football coach who is now a member of the Brain Injury Safety Net Task Force in South Carolina, said he has noticed that parents are definitely more aware of the risks of head injuries in football. It has prompted me to rethink some things with my own children. And I like football. Still very passionate about the sport, ”he said.

Children also notice. Ronnie Collins, an accountant, said he was trying to interest his son in playing, but 12-year-old Jackson is concerned about getting injured after learning about concussions and watching players get injured on television.

Some youth coaches in the city object to football being selected for safety reasons, while other contact sports also face inherent physical risks. Perry Sutton, who has coached youth football for 30 years, said his 7-year-old grandson’s football matches are rough: “Those kids kick each other in the head and stuff. You don’t get that in football.

Still, Rock Hill’s youth programs have responded by giving coaches hours of concussion training every year and teaching kids how to handle their bodies, not their heads. And while participation rates for youth and high school sports have fallen nationwide, most coaches interviewed here said. the number of children playing football in Rock Hill remains roughly the same.

Lawrence Brown, a youth coach who grew up with Adams and played on the same small baking crew, said the murders changed his perspective. Lately he has been thinking about emphasizing that players should also live outside the game. We know we can’t play football forever. We know we can’t play a sport forever, Brown said.

Growing up next to future football stars was exciting for Kia Wright, but now she’s worried about her own 12-year-old son Kaleb. She wants him to play baseball, but her son’s passion for football trumps any other sport.

She said that Caleb had heard about the shooting on the news but did not want to talk about it, probably for fear that she would take him out of football if he did.

“I can’t take him out of a game he likes,” said Wright.

___

Liu is a member of the Corps for the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on hidden issues.