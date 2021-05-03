Tennis Superstar Venus Williams supports PlantX Life





Tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams invested in PlantX Life Inc. Williams has also been named a brand ambassador and will help the company advocate a plant-based lifestyle. Venus Williams PlantX is timing this announcement at a watershed moment for the food and beverage industry. As the number of vaccinations grows and businesses slowly reopen, restaurants and food suppliers expect a large increase in customer demand. (For more information on this topic, see senior reporter Brandon Zero’s column.) “I am extremely excited to be partnering with PlantX,” said Williams. “It’s the first marketplace of its kind, and I wish it were there when I switched to a plant-based diet over a decade ago. Living a plant-based lifestyle has improved my quality of life and I look forward to working with PlantX to help others learn more about the benefits of plant-based living. “ Williams is one of an increasing number of athletes who are using their public image to showcase a company outside of the sports world. From Andy Murray’s partnership with a UK fintech company Landbay to Naomi Osaka investment in a consumer electronics company and a manufacturer of specialty headphones Grinding, deals like this demonstrate athletes’ ability to expand their investment relationships. No stranger to the business world himself, Williams joined the manufacturing company NEP Group’s board of directors back in 2018. “Venus’s success as a top plant-based athlete is incredibly inspiring,” he said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. “I love that our values ​​are so intertwined that they can encourage people to give a plant-based life a try. Our partnership with Venus is to celebrate these values ​​and raise awareness of the benefits that a plant-based lifestyle can bring. “ Williams’ extraordinary tennis career, one of the most talented athletes in the sport, is highlighted by her seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon titles and four Olympic gold medals. Williams first discovered a plant-based lifestyle in 2011 after being diagnosed with Sjgren’s syndrome. The diagnosis forced Williams to take a break from her professional tennis career to look for a solution that would help relieve her symptoms, prompting her to switch to a vegan diet. This experience motivated Williams to start her own vegan protein business, Happy Viking. Williams will share her personal experience with plant-based eating to help raise awareness of the PlantX product offering. She will compile a list of her favorite PlantX products through a ‘Venus’ Favorites’ section of the website and promote the brand on her personal platforms. The deal from PlantX was endorsed by Mackie Research, an independent Canadian bank. Psagot, an Israeli investment house, was a lead investor and included participants MET, CIBC and other Canadian banks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos