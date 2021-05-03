David Berard named Associate AD for Men’s and Women’s Hockey

PROVISION, RI –Providence College Athletic Director Bob Driscoll today (May 3) announced the hiring of David Berard as Associate Athletic Director for Men’s and Women’s Hockey. Berard will direct, manage and administratively oversee the men’s and women’s ice hockey programs, as well as day-to-day supervision of the Schneider Arena programs and events. Rico Blasi , who resigned earlier this month.

“We are delighted that David is returning to Providence College,” said Driscoll. “David has worked in college hockey for nearly 30 years, including 20 years playing and coaching at Providence. He brings tremendous knowledge of the game, our program and Providence College to this position. David is a great person, whom I trust. he supervises our hockey programs on a daily basis. “

Berard has been the head coach of the Holy Cross men’s ice hockey team for the past seven seasons. In 2012-13, he served as the interim head coach of the UConn Huskies and led the team to a 19-10-3 point. had three different stints on the hockey staff at Providence, for a total of 16 seasons; he was an assistant coach at Providence from 1994-1996 and again from 1998-2011; he was also Director of Hockey Operations for one season in 2013-14. In total, Berard helped the Friars reach three Hockey East Championship Games, win in 1996 and compete in three NCAA tournaments (1996, 2001, 2014).

Berard was instrumental in bringing some talented players to Providence; recruiting three AHCA All-Americans, seven Hockey East All-Stars and five Hockey East All-Rookie team selections. In addition, Berard recruited 23 players who were the National Hockey League drafts, as well as 10 players who ended up playing in the NHL. Two of Berard’s recruits represented the United States in the IIHF U-20 World Junior Championship during his tenure.

Berard was the top assistant coach at Lake Superior State University for two years from 1996 to 1998, serving as the recruiting coordinator during his time with the Lakers, helping the team to an overall record of 34-32-9. Coaching career as an assistant coach at Colby College for two years from 1992-1994, during which he helped the program qualify for the ECAC East Playoffs for the first time in 10 years during the 1993-94 season.

Throughout his career, Berard has been deeply involved in player development for USA Hockey at the national, district and local levels. He has coached at numerous USA Hockey National Select Festivals and New England Player Development Camps. Director of Player Development for the New England District. In the summer of 2004, Berard served as an assistant coach for the USA Hockey Under-17 Select Team, which won the silver medal at the Five Nations Tournament in Germany. Berard was a coach for the USA Hockey Warren Strelow National Goaltending Mentor Program.

“I am honored to accept the position of Associate Athletic Director for Men’s and Women’s Hockey,” said Berard. “I would like to thank Bob Driscoll for his confidence and for the opportunity to return to Providence College. Supporting his vision and working with people I deeply respect and admire. Nate Leaman and Matt Kelly , their staff and players to build on the success of both programs while positively impacting the student-athlete experience. “

A graduate of 1992 and a former goalkeeper during his days at Providence College, Berard was a member of one of the most successful classes ever to wear a Friar uniform, racking up a total of 87 wins over their four-year career. Berard was part of three teams that made it to the Hockey East Championship Tournament and two teams that qualified for the NCAA Ice Hockey Tournament. Before moving to Providence, Berard was a two sports athlete at Hendricken High School from 1984 to 1988. At Hendricken, Berard earned All-State honors in hockey and and all division honors in baseball. In addition, he earned the Most Valuable Player award in the 1988 state ice hockey tournament.

Berard is a resident of Coventry, RIHe currently lives in East Greenwich with his wife Lynne. Lynne is a former top player in the Friar hockey team. They have two sons, Brett and Brady. Brett, a fifth-round draft pick for the New York Rangers and a freshman on the Friar men’s ice hockey team, helped Team USA earn a gold medal in the IIHF World Junior Championship in January.Brady is a forward for the US National Under-17 Team .

