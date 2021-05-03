Sports
Tennessee Titans declines fifth-year option on LB Rashaan Evans: Agent
The Tennessee Titans are declining the option for the fifth year on the first round of 2018, Rashaan Evans, Evans’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed via text message to The Tennessean on Monday.
“The Titans have informed me that they will not exercise Rashaan Evans’ 5th year option due to ongoing salary cap uncertainty and instead hope to grant Rashaan a contract extension before his current deal expires in 2022,” Rosenhaus wrote.
Evans, 25, will now become an unlimited free agent after the 2021 season, when his rookie contract expires. If the Titans exercised his option, Evans would have made $ 9.375 million in guaranteed salary by 2022 based on the formula for fifth-year options for first-round picks.
After signs of an emerging playmaker in 2019, the former Alabama standout player fell short of expectations in 2020. Evans was the Titans’ leader in penalties last season (79) and his seven penalties, including one for punching in the season . opener against the Denver Broncos, was tied for defensive-backed team leader Desmond King.
Of the three previous first-round picks in the Jon Robinson era that were on the cusp of for fifth-year options, only one has been picked up: cornerback Adoree Jackson, who was released in March before playing in the fifth-year. salary.
DESIGN GRADES:Tennessee Titans latest 2021 NFL Draft numbers are in: Why 1 Expert Gave Them an ‘A’
TO ESTIMATE:Here’s what I liked and disliked about Tennessee Titans’ 2021 NFL Draft class Estes
FARLEY:Caleb Farley, the Tennessee Titans and a promise to his late mother: ‘I hope she smiles down’
And all three of the Robinson firsts to get into free agency thus far (Jack Conklin, Corey Davis, and Jackson) got big deals from other teams. Conklin signed a three-year deal worth $ 42 million in March 2020, while Davis signed a three-year deal worth $ 37.5 million with the Jets off-season and Jackson received $ 39 million from the Giants after his three-year release. .
Titans’ most recent first-round pick to reach a fifth season for the franchise was quarterback Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015.
Left tackle Taylor Lewan, the No. 11 pick in the 2014 draft by the Titans, has played in Tennessee for seven seasons.
Evans has started in 39 of 47 career appearances with the Titans. He had 96 tackles, five defended passes, four quarterback hits, and 0.5 sack in 16 games last season.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that the Titans would not exercise the option for Evans’ fifth year.
Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter@benyarthur.
