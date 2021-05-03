IPL 2021: Indian cricket board to cancel season 14 after two players test COVID-19 positive







Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate Shikhar Dhawan’s wicket from Delhi capitals. Two KKR players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Image credit: Sportzpics

The Indian Premier League may have gotten into a COVID-19 storm. Two players have been affected by the coronavirus and at least four teams may have been exposed. That’s not surprising given the widespread transmission across the country. Here’s the breakdown: two players from the Kolkata Knight Riders tested positive, and reports say three members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent are also affected. Even worse, the Delhi cricket board has confirmed that Kotla’s five ground crews, who are infected, may have come into contact with the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad players. Four of the eight teams have thus been affected. Where is the IPL? Will it pause to dispel any lingering doubts about casual and direct contacts? Or should season 14 be canceled? It should have been dropped as the COVID-19 situation in India got out of hand. How can cricketers keep playing in the safety of bio-calling when much of the country is suffering? Hundreds of thousands gasp, many more struggle to get hospital beds, and the unfortunate don’t even have a place to bury the dead. If this doesn’t shock you, nothing will. And sports in a time of national crisis is a greater tragedy. It just shows that we have lost our empathy, our humanity. Think about it: if a flood or fire devastates a town or city, is it appropriate to have a concert there? Or do you throw a party at home when your neighbor is mourning the death of a loved one? There is no argument here. So is it okay to have a major sporting event when India is ravaged by the greatest health crisis in history? IPL and its stakeholders argue that the games provide distraction and relief when the country and its people are fighting a pandemic. Some say that IPL provides employment for many people when livelihoods are lost. It may be true, but as Australian cricketer Adam Zampa said, Who will watch the games when a loved one fights to stay alive. Millions of families across India are fighting COVID-19, and they don’t have time for IPL. Not even Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin or referee Nithin Menon. A crack in the biobubble The IPL is halfway through and some teams play eight of the 14 games. Thus, the question of suitability no longer applies. Now the question is, will they stop taking care of the players? Recent statements from the Indian cricket board also confirm the belief that the tournament will continue. Also, a break may not be an option for the stakeholders, especially since millions have been spent on it. But since four teams have been affected, it doesn’t make sense to take a break and assess the situation before moving on. A break may not be feasible as all foreign players have to return home: some have home engagements. And the International Cricket Council may not agree to an extension of the IPL window. All the more since the T20 World Cup is scheduled for later this year. If a break is not possible, it is wise to call off Season 14. Or else we get more reports that more players contract the virus. Should we get there? Infections at Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tell us that the biobubbles are not as safe as we think. There is a crack. Bio-calling is also fraught with risks, especially when players travel. Each time a player exits the bubble, the threat increases, as in the case of Chakravarthy. This is a wake up call to the Indian cricket board. The Board for Control of Cricket in India must realize that there are issues that go beyond sports. Matters of life and death. @RTLNews Shyam A. Krishna is a Senior Associate Editor at Gulf News.

