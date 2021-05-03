Here are 5 Utah high school quarterbacks to watch for next football season

Editor’s Note This story is only available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers. Thanks for supporting local journalism.

Quarterbacks enjoy all the fame and take all the blame on a soccer team. They hit the ball in every attacking play. In addition to being able to throw, they must be able to run, make quick decisions, read the defense, and organize an offense. It’s no wonder that all eyes are on the QB both between the lines and from the stands.

Utah occasionally produces promising young quarterbacks. Zach Wilson attended Corner Canyon High. Jaxson Dart, also a Corner Canyon Chargers alumnus, is preparing for his first season at USC. Cooper Legas of Orem High is currently in Utah State, former Charger Cole Hagen is with Yale and Pleasant Grove alumnus Jake Jensen in his first season with BYU.

Many of last season’s most prolific QBs will graduate this year. But there is a group that could take the state by storm and perhaps even earn scholarships. The Salt Lake Tribune spoke to five of them.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Skyridge High School quarterback McCae Hillstead threw for 3,077 yards and 36 touchdowns last season.

McCae Hillstead, Skyridge sophomore

Hillstead is the only sophomore in this group of quarterbacks. He threw for 3,077 yards and 35 touchdowns last season, which ended when the Falcons lost to Lone Peak in the 6A semi-finals. He was ranked fifth in the state in passing yards.

He’s a really hard worker, said Skyridge coach John Lehman. He is very humble. He is very coachable. And he wants to be his best.

Lehman said Hillstead can throw a soccer ball 60 yards and run 100 yards in less than 11 seconds in a performance he called unusual. But the most unique aspect of Hillstead is the balance he displays for someone who is only 15 years old.

Hillstead said his balanced nature stems from going through a family tragedy several years ago that taught him to approach situations differently.

I think I have a mindset where I try not to be a victim of a particular situation, Hillstead said. I just try to make sure that no situation is too big for me, and I can handle any situation because I have control over my life. I am the one driving the boat. The waves can hit the boat, but I’m the one running it, and I’ll be able to get out of any storm I find myself in.

That lesson translates to the football field, Hillstead said. He is looking for an even bigger season for Skyridge in his junior year as he works to become a faster runner and perfect his throwing mechanics.

(Photo courtesy of Kaden Cox) Ridgeline junior quarterback Kaden Cox has had three technical staffs throughout his high school career. He is also a pretty good basketball player.

Kaden Cox, Ridgeline junior

Ridgeline has had three different technical staffs in the three seasons that Cox played there football.

It was super difficult to have to change violations every year and learn new things every year, Cox said.

But last season, his father, Travis, was named head coach. And the staff that Travis Cox brought in seemed to put the Riverhawks players in better positions, Kaden said, which translated into a semi-final appearance in last season’s 4A state tournament.

Kaden Cox threw for 30 touchdowns and 2,756 yards as a junior.

Kaden is extremely competitive and will do whatever it takes to win, said Travis Cox. He is very smart and understands what we are trying to do on fouls and is therefore extremely efficient and does not turn the ball much over.

Football isn’t even Kaden Coxs’ main sport. He said he likes basketball more and hopes to get a scholarship to play in college. However, if an opportunity for college football presents itself, he said he would consider it. He said several colleges reached him for football in one capacity or another, including Nevada, Colorado State, Eastern Washington, and Weber State.

Kaden Cox considers himself hyper-competitive, a trait he says he got from his father, who played quarterback at Utah State and was also a talented basketball player. He hopes to develop his arm so that he can put more speed on his steps, and also wants to improve his defense.

Kaden Cox thinks Ridgeline could compete for the title of Region 11 in 2021.

I think we are up against everyone else in the region, said Kaden Cox. But we should be at the top this year, I think.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ethan Jackson, quarterback for Alta High School, in Sandy on April 22, 2021.

Ethan Jackson, Alta junior

Jackson led Alta to the quarter-finals of the 5A last season. The team finished with a 6-6 record, and Jackson was just 11 yards from 3,000, contributing 28 touchdown passes to boot.

But he will have a new challenge for his senior year. The Hawks will graduate many prolific players this year. So when football practice starts again in preparation for fall, the team will be much younger and less experienced.

Jackson said some of the younger players on last year’s roster have a strong work ethic, and he hopes they can contribute. He also wants to try to build chemistry with his new host corps.

I think it’s just a matter of making sure you have that connection and rebuilding that connection with your new receivers, Jackson said.

Alta likes to play a hasty attack every now and then and likes Jackson to give deep passes. But one thing he’s been working on lately is his speed. He leads the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay events for Altas track and field team.

That really helped with the speed and being able to avoid pass rush and make play on my feet, Jackson said. So I think this will be a big part of my game next year.

Alta coach Alema Teo has high hopes for Jackson for the coming season.

He is loved by his teammates and we will depend on his leadership this year to elevate our team, Teo said. I believe he has what it takes to be one of the best QB’s ever played at Alta.

(Photo courtesy of Jace Palmer) San Juan Junior Quarterback Jace Palmer is a cowboy in his spare time, but also knows how to force a foul.

Jace Palmer, San Juan Junior

Palmer, whose team must drive an average of four hours to compete in games, had a good season with 2,859 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Palmer said the team adjusted its attack plan in 2020 to offer more passes. Partly because of that, he could have the kind of season he had. But the explanation may be simpler than that.

We have many good receivers, Palmer said.

What makes Palmer unique, however, is what he does off the field. He often herds cattle, rides horses, and takes part in other cowboy activities during the season, but usually during the summer months.

I’ve never coached a QB that bales hay after our summer workouts, said San Juan coach Barkley Christensen.

Palmer has played quarterback for as long as he can remember. He likes the attention that the position brings.

I like to be under pressure, Palmer said. It feels better to be in a situation of pressure and get on top of it.

Christensen said Palmers’s cowboy background makes him part of the player he is.

Very mentally and physically strong child who has earned the trust and respect of his teammates, Christensen said. He put up some crazy numbers last year as one [junior] and this is largely because he has learned how to work hard all his life and be calm in difficult situations.

(Photo courtesy of Maddux Madsen) American Fork junior quarterback Maddux Madsen threw more than 4,000 yards last season.

Maddux Madsen, American Fork junior

Madsen is the most prolific quarterback on this list. He led the Cavemen to the 6A championship game in 2019, pitching for 4,044 yards and 48 touchdowns last season. He threw for 628 yards and nine touchdowns, both good for second in the UHSAA record book in a 69-49 victory over East.

Nicknamed Mad Dog, a nickname also borne by his father, Utah Valley University basketball coach Mark Madsen Madsen has a scholarship offer to play at the University of New Mexico. He said part of the reason for his success as a junior was the player-led training sessions his teammates held during the period when COVID-19 had endangered the football season.

Madsen earned the run as a sophomore, throwing nearly 3,700 yards that year. He said he’s going to appreciate the development of skills that some players may find monotonous.

I’ve learned to love practice, Madsen said. Games are fun. Nothing will beat games. But there is a level of greatness that comes with practice and what it takes to be great.

Caveman coach Aaron Behm said Madsen never really shies away from big moments, which has led to his success.

He’s played some of his best games against the best teams, Behm said. I think the reason for that is that he always likes competitions. It could be baseball or football, or you name it, he just competes. This also allows him to be a very calm and confident leader in tight situations.

Madsen, who also plays baseball for American Fork, wants to earn a state title in his senior year. But he also has some personal goals, such as finding a way to break the one-season school record in passing yards and touchdowns records he already holds.