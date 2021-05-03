Globi and Roger – Tennis star Federer featured in the iconic Swiss Globi book series

Two Swiss cult figures join forces: Roger Federer and Globi. In the latest Globi book, the tennis star can be seen as a comic book hero. Globi und Roger, published April 30 and is the 92nd volume of the classic children’s book.

In the story, the two go on a road trip to Wimbledon. On the way they play tennis together and go to school in Africa. According to a report from Orell Fssli Verlag, who also owns Globi-Verlag, Federer actively and personally contributed to the formation of the band.

He contributed stories from his life, was involved in the textual and visual performance and wrote the book’s foreword, the publisher writes. The volume is therefore Roger Federers’ first officially authorized book with biographical features.

Federer is happy with his transformation into a cartoon character. As a child he loved Globi books. I feel honored to have been able to be part of the Globis world myself and be involved in the creation of a Globi band, the sportsman is quoted by the publisher. He experienced many of the stories and situations in the book like this or something like that.

The Globi Adventure is also available as a radio play. Federer was also involved in the script creation. Swiss comedian and satirist Michael Elsener speaks to the tennis star in a radio play. Globi is set to music by actor and presenter Walter Andreas Mller.

With the Globi book, donations go to the tennis professional’s foundation. The collaboration between Globi Verlag and Roger Federer also includes a contribution from the publisher to the Roger Federer Foundation, the statement said. With the foundation, Federer has been supporting educational programs for children in Africa and Switzerland for over 17 years.

Globi is one of the most popular children’s books in Switzerland. According to an evaluation by the market research institute GfK, the volume of Globi im Spital and Globi auf der Alp was in the top ten best-selling children’s and youth books last year.

Globi was originally an advertising character. It was developed in 1932 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Swiss department store Globus. In 1935 the first children’s book Globis Weltreise was published. Globi Verlag was founded in 1944. It has been part of Orell Fssli Verlag since 2007.





