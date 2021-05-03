National champion ice hockey coach Greg Carvel to be keynote speaker at UMass Amherst Starting on May 14 | Office for news and media relations





AMHERST, Massachusetts. Greg Carvel, head coach of the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s national champion ice hockey team at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, will be the opening speaker at the university undergraduate ceremonies on Friday, May 14 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Carvel led the Minutemen to their first NCAA Championship during his fifth season as a coach. Carvel is known for recruiting high-character players capable of playing at the highest levels, Carvel has transformed a once-dying program into one of national excellence through the commitment of his teams to resilience and persistence in difficult times, the theme of his comments. He is also a UMass Amherst alumnus and received a master’s degree in sports management in 1998. Due to pandemic constraints, Undergraduate Commencement will take the form of four smaller and short ceremonies this year. Carvel will speak personally at all four ceremonies throughout the day. The university will welcome a limited number of registered guests, two people per graduate to the events. A number of public health and COVID-19 restrictions protocols remain in effect to ensure the health and well-being of those present, including social aloofness requirements and face masks. Each ceremony lasts approximately 40 minutes and also includes UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy, who will confer degrees, and a student speaker. The ceremonies will also be broadcast live on the launch website. Subbaswamy said: It was so much fun to watch Greg Carvel lead his team of young men from the bottom of Hockey East to the top of college hockey. He is the best hockey coach in the country. He coaches character as well as skill. And he brings a work ethic, skill and intellect you’d expect from a UMass Amherst alum. UMass claimed the college’s first NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey championship, beating St. Cloud State 5-0 on April 10, 2021. Carvel was the 2019 Spencer Penrose winner and 2021 Spencer Penrose runner-up, awarded annually to the best NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Coach by the American Hockey Coaches Association. He also garnered recognition from College Hockey News and USCHO.com, honored by both media as National Coach of the Year in 2021. Carvel has coached the Minutemen to four of the top ten seasons in UMass history in 91 seasons. In addition to the program’s first NCAA title, Carvel led the Minutemen to their first NCAA Runner-up finish (2018-19), the first regular season of Hockey East (2018-19) and tournament titles (2020-21), and the first Hobey Baker winner, as Cale Makar was National Player of the Year in 2018/19. Prior to his tenure at UMass, Carvel spent five years at St. Lawrence University as the head coach of his undergraduate alma mater. Carvel, a former captain and the first CoSIDA Academic All-American in SLU program history, was named the winner of the 2014-15 Tim Taylor Award as Eastern College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. Before returning to St. Lawrence, Carvel spent 15 seasons in the professional ranks, making two trips to the NHL Stanley Cup Finals while on the staff of Anaheim and Ottawa. Carvel played professional hockey in Sweden for a year and then became assistant athletic director and assistant hockey coach at Canterbury Prep. During his master’s degree at UMass, he was an assistant coach at Amherst College in 1996. Carvel and his wife, Daina, a native of Amherst, are the parents of Kathryn, Ava and Drew. About the beginning of UMass Amherst Credentials are required to cover the ceremonies. To make arrangements, please contact the Office of News and Media Relations at [email protected] Media are invited to attend their choice of two of the inception events at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium: Afternoon: With the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, College of Humanities and Fine Arts and College of Education

