Morning Coffee: Suns rise to the top of Western Conference

In mid-January, the Phoenix Suns were +3300 to win the Pacific Division. By the time February rolled around, their chances of winning their division had diminished to +1300.

That’s a significant adjustment, but still a pretty good price for a team that was at the top of the standings with the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers at the time.

Fast-forward a month and a half later, and the Pacific Division’s odds are in several places off the board.

The Suns, who extended their lead atop the division to 3.5 games over the Clippers with a 123-120 win over Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, can still be found between -1000 and -1200 in a few places that still offer opportunities . to win the Pacific starting this morning.

It’s a remarkable turnaround for a team that was completely overlooked during the season.

Here’s the morning coffee for Monday, May 3, 2021.

Suns climb to the top of Western Conference

Phoenix extended its win streak to four in a row with Sunday night victory over the Thunder.

The win broke a string of 16 straight road losses against Oklahoma City dating back to December 2010.

Tonight, The Suns reclaim the No. 1 position in the Western Conference standings and win their first Oklahoma City road race in more than a decade. The Suns came in on 16 games today with the Thunder. Their last win for tonight was December 19, 2010. pic.twitter.com/ByQcK242HU ESPN statistics and info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 3, 2021

The last time the Suns won in Oklahoma City, the building was still called the Oklahoma City Arena (now the Chesapeake Energy Arena) and Phoenix was led by Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash.

This time, Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and six assists. Chris Paul had 18 points and 11 assists.

The Suns are 3.5 games away from the Clippers for the best record in the Pacific with eight games remaining.

Phoenix is ​​also tied with the Utah Jazz for the best overall record in the Western Conference.

Despite their impressive streak, the Suns are still +1800 to win an NBA Championship, making them the seventh pick on the board.

The Lakers (+350), Clippers (+550) and Jazz (+750) all have a smaller chance among Western Conference teams.

As someone who has followed the team closely all season, I look forward to seeing what Phoenix can do during playoff time.

Birds of prey stun the Lakers

The Lakers’ fight continued with a 121-114 loss against the Toronto Raptors late Sunday night.

Toronto was a +400 underdog.

Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 39 points with 13 rebounds. Kyle Lowry also had 37 points on the season with 11 assists.

Kyle Lowry, asked if he had the transaction deadline in mind for entering tonight’s game against the Lakers: “There is no extra motivation. I couldn’t help but care about winning this game.” Josh Lewenberg (@ JLew1050) May 3, 2021

Los Angeles, which was a 10-point favorite at home, has gone down three straights and six of the past seven overall.

The defending champions are still the favorites to reach the NBA Finals with a +170 chance of winning the Western Conference.

At 36-28, the Lakers are currently tied for fifth place in the conference standings with the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers with eight games to go.

The Lakers have lost 6 of their last 7 games, including tonight at home against the Raptors who played without Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr and OG Anunoby. They are now ranked 7th in the West. Their next 5 games: Nuggets, Clippers, Blazers, Suns, Knicks. pic.twitter.com/xkKhEVCvAR StatMuse (@statmuse) May 3, 2021

Suddenly, there is a legitimate conversation about whether Los Angeles can avoid the play-in tournament. The Lakers have a tough schedule to end the season, starting with the Denver Nuggets, Clippers, Trail Blazers and Suns this week.

Blue Jays sweep Braves

The Toronto Blue Jays (+110) defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-2 on Sunday to complete the sweep of three games.

After winning seven of the last nine, Toronto is now 1.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the best record in the American League East.

As of this morning, the Blue Jays are the third pick to win the AL East with odds of +425, behind the New York Yankees (-115) and the Red Sox (+300).

NHL Futures Division

With just a few weeks left in the NHL regular season, there’s not much to look out for when it comes to playoff races.

The only real plot is in the Central Division, where the Dallas Stars are three points behind the Nashville Predators for the final playoff spot, with a game in hand.

In the West Division, the Arizona Coyotes are three points behind the St. Louis Blues for the final playoff spot, but with three games remaining.

The real intrigue on the way to the final stretch is at the top of the divisions, with three races in particular to keep an eye on.

In the Central, the Carolina Hurricanes are two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning with a game in hand.

The Hurricanes have three more games against the Chicago Blackhawks and two against the Nashville Predators, which is why they are a -1400 favorite to win their division.

Tampa Bay is second choice at +900, followed by the Florida Panthers at +2200.

Meanwhile, the East Division is still wide open, with four teams still in the mix.

The division leader Pittsburgh Penguins is five points ahead of fourth-place Boston Bruins, but with two games left.

Pittsburgh is the favorite to win the East with -135, with the Washington Capitals (+220), Bruins (+500) and New York Islanders (+2000) all still very much in the mix.

The West Division is considered a two-horse race on the way to the last leg.

The Vegas Golden Knights are four points higher than the Colorado Avalanche for the best record in the division with one more game played.

Vegas is a -225 favorite to win its division, with Colorado listed at +175.

The Minnesota Wild, which is six points behind the Golden Knights for first place, are +5000 to win the Pacific.

