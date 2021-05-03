Nevada football is introducing two new helmets that it will wear in the 2021 season

Nevada debuted two new helmets for the 2021 season ahead of Saturday’s spring game at Mackay Stadium.

The team’s primary helmet has had a color tweak, although the design remains the same. The Wolf Pack wears a silver helmet with the “Pack script” on one side and the player number on the other. After using a more traditional silver last season, Nevada’s helmet will have a metallic silver silver in 2021, modeled after Notre Dame’s helmet.

“You may know that Notre Dame has a golden helmet,” Nevada coach Jay Norvell told his team ahead of the spring game. “It’s a special gold. It’s a metallic flake gold. It’s the only helmet like the one in college football. Nobody else wears it. Nobody else has worn this color helmet, and we have a patent on this silver. Nobody in college football. will wear this helmet but Nevada.

“We are building a team with unique qualities. You are unique. This helmet is unique. No one else will wear this helmet but us, but the Wolf Pack. Wear yourself like this.”

The “Pack Script” is written in navy blue with a white outline. The player’s number is also in blue with a white outline. The face mask is silver with a navy stripe in the center of the helmet.

In addition, the Wolf Pack has an alternative helmet that is white. The Wolf Pack’s main helmet during much of the Brian Polian era (2013-2016) was white, which was a popular color scheme in early 2010. Since Norvell took over, the Wolf Pack has largely stuck to silver and blue helmets with the occasional special helmet.

The decals on both sides of the helmet remain the same as the primary, contain the “Pack script” on one side of the helmet and the player number on the other. Those emblems are blue with a white outline. The helmet also has a blue stripe in the center.

What stands out in the design is the team’s official sport wolf logo, which hasn’t appeared on a Wolf Pack helmet since Norvell’s first season in 2017. Nevada has rejected the use of the school’s official logo in place of the ‘Pack script’ this past season. . “

The Wolf Pack closed its 15-exhibition camp on Saturday with the Silver and Blue Game, which the Blue team won 35-28, after the Silver team had seen a 21-0 lead. Nevada opens its 2021 season on September 4 in Cal. The home opener is Sept. 11 against the state of Idaho.