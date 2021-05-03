Rochester to get special needs hockey team





ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In 2006, when two Minnesota women realized that people with disabilities who wanted to play hockey had no league, they decided to start their own. Jane Cashin and Susie MacMillan started Minnesota Special Hockey, a competition where children and adults with special needs and skills can compete. It is part of Minnesota Disabled Hockey and USA Hockey. Over the years, hundreds of people with special needs and abilities have competed in teams. Many are on the autism spectrum, have Down syndrome, or have other conditions that make it more difficult to play on a traditional hockey team. There are 14 teams in the state and now Rochester is joining them as the 15th team. Recruitment has started and all skill levels are welcome. “We started with teams and they’ve played with six players all season, which isn’t really enough for a team,” Cashin said. “You need a goalkeeper, and then you change lines with hockey. You don’t stay on the ice all the time. You’re too tired. Ideally we would like to have 10, 12 players to really have a team. Really solid.” Since we’re committed to this, they can have five players, and we’ll call it a team. They’ll grow. The season starts in November and runs through February. Cashin said practices usually take place for an hour on Sundays. For Rochester, the location where training will take place has yet to be determined. Players will be given their own Minnesota Wild jerseys with their name on the back. Families have to pay for equipment, but the organization also has the option to provide some of it. Cashin said equipment donations are always welcome. If you have equipment that you know is in your closet, dig it out. We can use them, ”she said. They are also looking for volunteers to help with coaching. Cashin said high school students volunteer a lot. Last year the league had more than 200 players and 200 volunteers. For more information, visit the Minnesota Special Hockey website.

