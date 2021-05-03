Casey Martin stands out in Minor League Camp





The Phillies showed their confidence in Casey Martin when they went well above the $ 685,500 slot and signed him for $ 1.3 million from Arkansas in the third round of last year’s draft. Now, after a great camp in the minor league, the 22-year-old shortstop opened the season at Low-A Clearwater. Very impressive, said Josh Bonifay, CEO of Phillies. Tremendous bat speed. If you drop a fastball over the dish, drop it. The bat will be there with more force as it gets older. A rival scout said the ball jumps off Martin’s bat. He noted that Martin has to make consistent contact to use his top speed and basic running skills. He’s electric when he gets to base, Bonifay said. He can turn a single into a triple. He seems to be taking the extra foundation. He can steal bases. He has tremendous instinct and explosiveness on base. We really liked his defense. He is proud to work on it and it has really improved. Martin can play third base and second base and has the athletic ability to play the outfield farther. Luis Garcia, a 20-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic in 2017, is also on the Clearwater roster, so there will be opportunities for Martin to build versatility, something the Phillies appreciate. Martin projected as a first-rounder after hitting .345 with 13 homers, 49 RBI’s and a .974 OPS as a freshman in Arkansas. His batting average dropped and his strikeouts increased the next two seasons. The drop in production and an injury to his left hand that required surgery in the fall of 2019 gave some teams a break in the draft. We watched him a lot in his freshman year when he lit it up and we believe in the hit tool, said Phillies scouting director Brian Barber. We were super excited to have him. “He’s an exciting, fast-paced athlete who’s loaded with tools. Anytime we could get midfield players who competed with speed and power at a high level like the (Southeastern Conference), we would be in. PHIL-UPS Catcher Logan O’Hoppe and outfielder Johan Rojas were honored with the Bill Giles and Larry Rojas awards respectively for their work and achievements in the minor league camp. O’Hoppe opened at High-A Jersey Shore, Rojas at Low-A Clearwater. Outfield prospect Simon Muzziotti remains on the restricted list and is unable to travel from Venezuela to the US due to a visa issue. Muzziotti was an all-star in the Florida State League in 2019 as a 20-year-old. Casey Martin: Phillies pounce on Toolsy Prospect in third round Casey Martin had some of the noisiest tools available in the classroom.

