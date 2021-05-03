Hi-Liner Tennis drops two over the weekend

VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com/Matt Nielson) – Valley City had two more away games on Friday and Saturday. Friday was an EDC catch-up game against Sheyenne and Saturday was a non-conference 3-2 line-up against Jamestown.

Results: VC is always listed first

VC 2

Sheyenne 7

Singles:

Breck Sufficool lost to Mimi Gu 6-2, 6-1 Abby Martineck lost to Jayne Thompson 6-3, 6-3 Lexia Nix lost to Alyssa Sommerfeld 6-0, 6-0 Kailee Nielson defeated Hailey Beeter 7-2 (2), 6-3 Abby Redfearn lost to Grace Hawkinson 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 Lillian Kiefert lost to Abby Timmerman 6-4, 6-2

Doubles:

Sufficool / Olivia Ingstad lost to Gu / Sommerfeld 6-3, 6-7 (11), 6-2 Nix / Martineck lost to Thompson / Beeter 6-0, 6-0 Nielson / Redfearn defeated Hawkinson / Carpenter 6-3, 6-2

Coachs Thoughts:

Sheyenne is always well coached with many girls and is usually in the state qualification mix. This year they are no different. We got away with a few games and pushed them in even more.

Breck and Olivia had a massive comeback in the 2ndput 4-1. They forced a tiebreaker (first 7 points win with 2) and won it 13-11! They both hit free and loose, took over just fine and played with confidence. We won a set against one of the best players in the state. Both Breck and Olivia can be proud of their efforts. In singles, Breck Mimi played and earned three matches. Mimi is so consistent and hits with a little power and a lot of spin and placement. As a freshman playing against the big dogs, Breck has gained a lot of experience today that will help her through the season.

Lexia and Abby M. had a difficult time in doubles. Their opponents were very consistent with the wind and moved towards the net. We never found a step throughout the game. It happens. We just have to forget about it and move on. We needed Lexia back in our singles line-up, even though she hates singles. Thank you for your commitment to the team. Abby is our # 4, but played # 2 against Sheyenne and made two close sets. Well done, Abby.

Kailee and Abby played in third place in the doubles and won 6-3, 6-2. This was Abby Redfearn’s first varsity doubles game of her career. She played with confidence and just played. Both Kailee and Abby were very consistent in the wind, while the other team was not. Congratulations on your first doubles game, win Abby! In singles, Abby played a very nice match against a senior and lost in three sets. Abby is a fighter and will take that match and continue learning. Kailee also pulled out her singles match. She led 5-2 in the first set before playing for the time being and losing 4 games in a row. She came back and played to win the rest of the game with confidence and she did. Well done Kailee.

Lilly played # 6 singles in her first ever varsity match. She gave everything at every point and was very attentive to coaching with a great attitude. She had a very tight first set and lost 6-4. Her game has become a good thing this season. Excellent work, better every day, Lilly. Congratulations on your first varsity competition!

Results:

VC 2

Jamestown 3

Singles:

Sufficool lost to Phoebe Olson 6-0, 6-3 Nielson defeated Cora Wolsky 6-3, 6-2 Georgia Zaun defeated Bria Nieswaag 7-5, 6-2

Doubles:

Martineck / Redfearn lost to Lauryn Hibl / Olivia Schriock 6-3, 6-1 Ari Abrahamson / Faith Orner lost to Grace LeFevre / Mya Henderson 6-2, 6-3

Coachs Thoughts:

I reached out to the Jamestown coach to try and put together a 3-2 lineup that would benefit the athletes of both our teams. Glad we did because we had some great matchups!

In # 1 singles, Breck was able to play a second top player in the state on back-to-back days. A strong point of Phoebe is her power play. Breck worked on hitting neutral and defensive balls with speed and depth to keep Phoebe at bay. Breck has the drive, motivation and dedication to reach the level of both Mimi and Phoebe. It’s great playing against those players to see what is possible for herself.

On # 2 singles, Kailee went on to take it all down and put it back deep into the game. This is so frustrating for developing players as they can’t hold the ball more often than Kailee can knock it down. Kailee is figuring out how to identify where the opponent’s shots are going and how to place her shots. With the win in Jamestown, Kailee is now 8-0 on the season!

At number 3 singles, 7thgrader Georgia played her first ever varsity match. She was 1-5 in the first set. Coach Susan Kringlie helped her share her game and the mindset of a varsity match. Georgia found out and executed on the field by winning five games in a row to win the first set – wow! Georgia hits with topspin and is not afraid to come to the net. When she got to the net, she was split by walking and then fishing balls away. She rode to a second set win for her first ever varsity win!

At # 1 doubles, we had Abby and Abby playing against a very good doubles team, including one of my favorite non-VC players in Lauryn Hibl. We quickly got out of the shoot with a 3-0 lead before Lauryn and Olivia got into their groove. Because this was only Redfearns 2nddoubles and still Martineck’s first year of varsity, we still have a lot to do in terms of where to be, strategy and doubles basics. I am very happy with how far both Redfearn and Martineck have come this season so far. I also know that both their ceilings are very high, which is exciting as a coach to be a part of their development. Keep going ladies!

At # 2 doubles, Ari Abrahamson and Faith Orner also played their first ever varsity match. This is Aris’s first year for tennis. She picked him up last summer and has since played a lot with friends and with the board on the north courts. I wish she picked it up in 7 hoursthfigure to see where she could have been this year! Faith has been part of the team for five years and touches our pillars of positive attitude, sportsmanship, communication and 100% effort every day. Both Ari and Faith are wonderful young adults. They played hard in their first ever game, winning five games in the process. Well done Ari and Faith.

Varsity Exhibition / JV / JH Match Records for both matches:

Georgia Zaun 2-2

Ari Abrahamson 3-0

Faith Orner 3-0

Trinity Nelson 2-0

Jerrica Eldridge 0-2

Amanda Reisnour 1-0

Savannah Huffstutler 1-2

Chelsea Urbano 2-1

Ella Olson 1-1

Alyssa Thomsen 1-3

Naomi Hanson 1-2

Madison Trzpuc 0-1

Laney Stearns 1-4

Kylee Swenson 1-2

Sophia Thiel 1-2

Chesney Thomsen 1-4

The JV and Junior High could play on the same courts as the varsity at both Sheyenne and Jamestown. Watching the varsity game should give you motivation to keep learning and growing as you strive to become our next varsity players. Our JV / JH players understand the game and etiquette. They keep learning where to put the ball and where to be on the field. Sophia and Kylee are really new to tennis and both took victories over the weekend and are a big part of our team. Well done JV and Junior High!

The next action is at home on Tuesday against the # 1 team in the EDC, the Fargo Davies Eagles.