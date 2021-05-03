Byers: Storm hockey team is sending three girls to Denver this weekend | Sport





Three members of the Sioux Center Storm hockey program compete nationally this weekend in Denver, CO. Aubrey Cannegieter, Hope Vander Zwaag and Mackinzie Van Voorst created South Dakota girls’ teams competing in the USA Hockey Tier II national tournaments. The events started on Thursday and will run through Monday. The South Dakota team 16 and under is made up of 20 girls from 10 communities. Cannegieter is on that team. The South Dakota 19 and under team consists of 15 players from seven different communities, including Vander Zwaag and Van Voorst. Players skate for their local hockey associations during the regular season, after which the participants become teammates as Team South Dakota is formed. Players had to compete in more than 20 games in the fall and winter to qualify. The South Dakota teams competing in the national tournament have been together since mid-March. In national teams, teams from 11 states compete in three rounds of pool play. The best teams from each pool advance to the championship round. The single-elimination portion of the tournament starts on Sunday. Monday is the championship game. The South Dakota 16-and-under team opened on Thursday with a 4-1 win over the Central New York Bobcats. It defeated the New Jersey Colonials 7-0 on Friday and completes the pool game against the Rocky Mountain Roughriders from Colorado today (Saturday, May 1). The South Dakota team 19 and under started Thursday with a 5-4 win over the San Diego Angels. The team lost 6-1 to the Philadelphia Junior Flyers of Pennsylvania. South Dakota faces the Florida Alliance today. The late season is approaching The spring sports season in NWest Iowa is short and nearing its end. In athletics, the War Eagle Conference will be held in Hartley on Monday, the Siouxland Conference will be in Sibley on Thursday and the Lakes Conference will meet in Hull on Thursday. The qualifiers for the state are a week later on Thursday, May 13. Sioux Center, Boyden-Hull / Rock Valley, and Sioux Center are among the Class 3A teams that will gather in Orange City for that match. West Sioux hosts the Class 2A state qualifier which includes Central Lyon, Okoboji, Sheldon, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Unity Christian, West Lyon and Western Christian. Gehlen Catholic, George-Little Rock, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, South OBrien and Trinity Christian will be attending the 1A meeting hosted by Lawton-Bronson. The boys’ golf section tournaments also start on Thursday, May 13, although many of the games will be played the following day. MOC-Floyd Valley and Sioux Center are at the Class 3A meeting in Spencer on Thursday. Class 2A teams in the region will be split, with Okoboji hosting a meeting on Thursday, May 13. A section is held in the center of Lyon the next day. Boyden-Hull, Rock Valley, Sibley-Ocheyedan, West Lyon, West Sioux and Western Christian are among the teams that joined the Lions that day. Unity Christian and Sheldon will play in a group in Sheldon on Friday, May 14. The girls’ regional golf tournaments start on May 17. The postseason for boys’ football starts on May 20. Regional girls’ soccer tournaments begin on May 26.







