The future orange in forests as ping pong bat mushrooms threaten native species





Dr. Martyn Ainsworth, another Kew expert, who wrote an article on the fungus in 2015, published in the journal Field Mycology, said: by fungi that already live here. “It’s definitely a good thing to keep an eye on because we don’t know how far it will spread. It could just linger in the more humid, oceanic Atlantic areas of the country. areas it will tolerate. “ Hundreds of new species found during research Of the 190 new species first found on British shores by amateur mycologists during the project, some are believed to have been imported from elsewhere in the world, while others may have been here for decades or more without having been found. There are also about 65 species for which classification is underway, some of which are entirely new to science. Twenty-three of the original 100 target species were not found, indicating that they are very rare or even extinct in the UK. Another species, Xylaria crozonensis, which looks like black gum stuck to branches, was first identified in 2004 and is thought to spread in a similar way. Mycologists specializing in the study of fungi claim that the organisms are poorly understood and often stigmatized, with British mycological knowledge declining over the past few decades. Aside from lichen, only four types of fungi are protected from picking or destruction under UK conservation laws, a fraction of the number of plants on the list. They are also much more diverse, with over 15,000 species registered in the UK. The project, funded by the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation, part of the Environmental Funders Network, aimed to educate a new generation of amateur fungie experts, offering advanced DNA technology to help them identify their findings. Species that fared better than expected included the date waxcap fungi, Hygrocybe spadicea, which was thought to be very rare but has been found in 16 new locations. Its success is believed to be due to recent heatwaves.

