Nebraska Cornhuskers to bring in FCS Fordham Rams for Sept 4. Home football game





LINCOLN, Neb. Nebraska completed its 2021 football schedule with the addition of a home game against Fordham on September 4, replacing a previously scheduled game against Southeast Louisiana in November. The game against the Rams, a Football Championship Subdivision member in New York City, was announced Monday, giving Nebraska two home dates in September. Fordham plays an opponent at a Power Five conference for the first time since 1954, the last season before the program came to a standstill for nine years. Nebraska will pay a $ 500,000 guarantee. The Cornhuskers open August 29 in Illinois. That match was originally to be played in Dublin, Ireland. “We have been actively exploring the possibility of playing a home game on September 4 since our trip to Ireland to play Illinois was canceled,” said athletic director Bill Moos in Nebraska. “It was important for several reasons to add a home game in September. It will improve the flow into the start of our season for our team and give us a valuable early season showcase for recruits. fans and local businesses with a home game on the traditional opening weekend. “ Moos said he appreciated the flexibility of Fordham and Southeastern Louisiana to accommodate the schedule change. The Huskers were due to play in Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 13. Fordham was 2-1 in three spring games. The Rams were 4-8 in 2019 and did not play fall 2020 season due to the pandemic.

