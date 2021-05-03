Dunedin Social Cricket Attack: Player faces life ban after attacking opponents

William Campbell told police he was abandoning himself, his teammates and the wider cricket community. Photo / Peter McIntosh

A man who beat up two opponents during a Dunedin social sports match was told by a judge, “That’s not cricket.”

William John Campbell, 39, is now waiting to find out if he can play the game in the region again.

One of the men he attacked for the man’s young daughter during Monday night’s cricket game said he would find it extremely worrying if a lifelong ban were not imposed.

Andrew Petrie, general manager of the Otago Cricket Association’s community cricket, said Campbell was suspended during the police investigation and would now have to appear before a judicial committee.

A result is expected within a few weeks.

Campbell pleaded guilty to two charges of assault in Dunedin District Court last week when the unusual background of the eruption came to light.

He was wicket-keep for his team, the “Mad Magpies”, on January 25 at Bayfield Park when he contested a decision by the umpire, a member of the batting team, to call a wide.

Campbell continued an “offensive tirade” and followed the referee to his position on the square leg at the end of the over.

When told to calm down, he confronted the 53-year-old victim and demanded that they “sort the matter out here and now.”

A 58-year-old batsman intervened and told Campbell to continue the game. Campbell responded by pushing the victim in the lower face, causing a swollen lip, before turning his attention to the referee.

Campbell hit him on the head and had to be stopped by his teammates.

The game has been aborted.

The batsman told the Otago Daily Times that he only went to the police because his children and the children of other players had witnessed the attacks.

He said he had played competitive cricket for over 40 years and had never seen anything like it.

“I’ve played enough cricket to know where the line is drawn and this went a lot further. You expect a little sledding and a little banter, but not at that level.”

The victim said his team was on their way to victory when Campbell broke out.

“It just reminded me of the bully at school,” he said.

He said Otago Cricket had assured him that Campbell would receive a lifelong ban and he was disappointed that it had taken so long for a decision to be made.

Mad Magpies’ captain, Arron Campbell, said he did not approve of the behavior of the suspect, his brother, but felt he deserved a second chance.

“He was quite ashamed of the situation,” he said.

“He went through a pretty bad phase in his life and he is the first to admit he shouldn’t have played.”

Arron Campbell claimed the Mad Magpies had a habit of intimidating other teams “a little offensive”.

“Those are people who judge us because some of us have some tattoos on our arms. We play just as passionately as everyone else,” he said.

Judge David Robinson expressed surprise at such an incident during a supposedly courteous chase.

“Cricket is the gentlemen’s game,” he said.

Blows to the head had to be taken seriously, the judge told William Campbell, because of the serious damage they could cause.

He imposed 60 hours of community work and nine months of supervision and urged the defendant to take advantage of the rehabilitation programs offered.